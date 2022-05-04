WhatsApp: what does the message ‘changed your security code’ mean? | Android | iPhone | Smartphones | WPP | | Social media

WhatsApp is the messaging platform that we use the most in our day to day to communicate with our friends and family, both in Android like in iOS. However, there are some functionalities that few users they know. One of these is the ‘changed your security code’ message that often appears on both individual conversations like the group ones. What does it mean? In the following paragraphs we tell you.

The first thing you have to be clear about is that you should not worry if this WhatsApp message appears, since it is not a bad thing and your account information is not in danger. This is a common change that the Meta platform usually makes from time to time.

What does the message ‘changed your security code’ mean?

In general, the ‘changed your security code’ message means that all your WhatsApp conversations are end-to-end encrypted. In this way, only you and the receiver can read what is sent, not even the messaging app will have access to what was sent.

In this sense, your posts are secured with padlocks and only you and the recipient have the special codes/keys to open and read messages. For added protection, each message you send has its own unique lock and code.

Also, the security code it changes every day or hour so that no intruder can hack your account or take over the conversations. It is located on your contacts information screen and is available in the form of QR code and 60 digits.

Nor should you worry that this code falls into the hands of strangers, the one you can see is not the key itself, since it is always kept secret. If in case you do not want the message to appear, you must do the following:

Sign in to WhatsApp.

Click on Settings > Account.

Enter the security section and deactivate the option ‘Show security notifications’.

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

How to create a chat with yourself

The trick is to use WhatsApp groups. To do this, enter the application and click on the three dots icon to open the options menu. Here select “New Group” to create one, add a trusted contact and finally choose a name for the chat.

When the WhatsApp group is already created, it will only be enough to delete the contact that you previously added. Ready, now there will be a chat where the only participant will be you and which you can use to send messages to yourself.

How to stop receiving WhatsApp notifications?

The vacation mode changed its name weeks before being implemented in the official versions of WhatsApp; however, its operation is identical to what was planned from the beginning: allow the user to block notifications only of some specific conversations.

The feature has been renamed to something more precise: keep chats archived, so that once we send any conversation, be it group or individual, to that section, it will stay there even if we receive new messages.

WhatsApp: how to disable the seen in your conversations?

WhatsApp, one of the best-known instant messaging applications, has a series of tools designed to make it easier for us to exchange messages with our friends and family. Among so many recent updates like, for example, the speed of the audios, the self-destructing messages, the expiration period of seven days for some chats, the statuses, it is possible that you have forgotten the most basic.

Functions such as the check of WhatsApp they are so iconic that there are times when we overlook that this tool can also be configured to our personal taste. That is, if for some reason you wanted to prevent your acquaintances from knowing when you entered the application and if you read their messages, WhatsApp It gives us the possibility to choose whether to keep the read confirmation of our messages or deactivate it completely. If this interests you, read on.

WhatsApp Web: how to use two accounts at the same time on the same laptop or PC?

Many users use WhatsApp on a daily basis to communicate with friends and co-workers. That’s why many of them have two accounts; however, they do not know how to have both sessions open simultaneously and on the same PC. If you have this inconvenience, we will show you how this simple trick works.

Unlike what happens on a mobile phone —where we are limited to opening a single account—, on a computer it is possible to access two accounts simultaneously if we use a trick, although applying it requires a series of steps.