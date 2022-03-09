WhatsApp, what does ‘Your security code changed’ mean

WhatsApp is one of the main platforms instant messaging that every day is used by millions of people to stay in touch, either through messages, photos, videos, video calls, voice memosetc.

One of its many advantages is that it updates automatically to make way for new features and tools. If in your case the message “Your security code changed”, we tell you what it means.

What does “Your security code changed” mean

The first thing you should know is that you don’t have to worry if that message appears, the purpose of WhatsApp is to improve the security of your conversations, making changes within your chats, as in this case, the security code.

In general, the meaning of “Your security code changed” is:

That all your WhatsApp conversations are encrypted from end to end, in this way, only the user and the contact can read the messages.

The security code changes every day or hour so that no intruder can hack your account or take over your conversations.

If in your case you want this message to not appear, the first thing you should do is enter the “Account” section and follow these steps:

Find the “Security” section and disable the “Show security notifications on this phone” tab.

So you will no longer see that notification in your WhatsApp conversations.

You just have to take into account that this does not eliminate the notifications that appeared before deactivating this option.

Although it can be a bit annoying to see that message from time to time, you can actually feel confident that your account is protected and no one else will be able to access your chats.

