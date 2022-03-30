WhatsApp: what happens when an administrator leaves a group and has no replacement? | Android | iPhone | apps | WPP | Tricks | Technology

WhatsApp groups usually have one, two or more administrators; however, there are times when only one person (the creator of that group conversation) has that position, since he did not share his position with other people who are also members. What happens if you decide to leave that group chat? This is a very frequently asked question and here you can find the official answer.

Believe it or not, there are reports of WhatsApp group administrators who accidentally left their own chat, either by accidentally deleting the conversation or pressing the exit option by mistake. In case that happens to you, do not worry, since that community will not be lost, nor will they be left without moderation.

On their official blog, WhatsApp developers answered one of the most frequent questions from users, who thought that the group was deleted if the creator accidentally left it, since there was no other person to take care of it. Luckily, this turned out to be just a myth, here is his official answer:

“If you were the only administrator of a WhatsApp group and you left, another participant will be randomly assigned as the new administrator. You can ask that person to add you to the group again and designate you as an administrator”, wrote the creators of this instant messaging application.

That is, if you leave your own group without having appointed another administrator, the chat will not be deleted. Also, the position will be given to another member randomly, and in case you want to come back, the only way is for them to add you or send you an invite link.

Other WhatsApp news

WhatsApp receives the function to add contacts with QR code on Android phones

Through the WABetaInfo portal, it was announced that WhatsApp would receive the new function that allows users to add contacts using a QR code. This long-awaited feature was only available in the iOS beta. However, a recent report indicates that it can also be used on Android phones.

WhatsApp had recently enabled support for QR codes in the latest iOS beta updates in TestFlight and this Friday WhatsApp is officially rolling out the feature to all iOS beta testers. Android.

WhatsApp: hide the blue ‘online’ and ‘check’ with this secret WhatsApp Web trick

Write it down. If WhatsApp is known for something other than being used by millions of people in the world, it is definitely for bringing more than one ‘secret trick‘. Now you can stay connected in the app without showing yourself ‘online‘ and read messages without leaving the blue check without touching your Android or iPhoneall thanks to a method only possible with whatsapp web. Are you interested? We reveal it to you here.

East ‘secret trick‘ is very useful, as it allows you to maintain ‘invisible‘ within WhatsApp without having to deactivate the option to show status, which would force you not to be able to see if others are also connected.

How to create and download animated stickers?

So, how to create and download animated stickers for WhatsApp right now? This question is long before the news of the current beta version and has already been solved with some methods. Here we will detail the most practical.

Enter the GIPHY stickers website by following this link.

Look for an animated sticker in the Explore tab or Reactions tab

Add it to your favorites as a quick access, so you can download it and send it not only to WhatsApp, but also to Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and even Twitter and Pinterest.

In case you did not know, you will send this found image as a GIF, a format that WhatsApp accepts and that shows very detailed in any conversation. This feature is available on both Android and iPhone.

WhatsApp: know the ‘secret tricks’ to get rid of spies

Stay safe. WhatsApp is one of the most used applications in the world by users of Android and iPhone. For the same reason, the apps can be a risk to you Privacy causing ‘spies‘ have you added as a contact without your knowledge. Happily, there are a fewsecret tricks‘ to quickly detect any intruders and block them. None require third-party applications. Do you know them? We are going to explain them here.

By ‘spy‘ by WhatsApp we mean anyone who may be looking for a certain type of Private information in your account or the account of many, or simply that it is following your actions in said apps.

WhatsApp: they create an application capable of translating a call or video call in real time

WhatsApp has call and video call functions, tools that are widely used by users who, in many cases, usually talk to people from abroad. If you don’t speak another language, we tell you that there is a application call iTourTranslator, which is capable of translating the conversation in real time. This app is also compatible with Telegram, Messenger and wechat.

According to Paréntesis, a portal specialized in technology, it will not be necessary for both people to have it installed on their phone, which can be Android or iPhone. It is enough that one owns the program for it to work.