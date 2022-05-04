WhatsApp | Where are the photos that your friends send you | Applications | Smartphones | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Technology
are you to use WhatsApp even to make calls to your friends? There are many people who communicate only through the mobile application since they find it easy and fast to use. However, it has a series of details that few dare to tell.
But sometimes we want to keep a photo of WhatsApp. Do you really know where they are kept? Well, in MAG they tell you. Remember that it is not necessary to have to download any third-party application.
WHERE ARE THE PHOTOS SENT TO ME ON WHATSAPP
- The first thing will be to enter the files of your Android cell phone.
- Then you should go to the search bar.
- There you must write WhatsApp.
- In that section enter Media and then Images.
- There you will see all the photos you have received from your friends, but also the ones you have sent.
- You can do this method also on the computer.
- Remember that you do not have to install any application that asks you to enter your WhatsApp contacts or personal information.
HOW TO DOWNLOAD THE STATES FROM WHATSAPP WEB
- After you’ve installed the extension, click the puzzle piece icon (Extensions), which is located in the top right corner of Google Chrome, next to your Gmail profile picture.
- Right away, all your Chrome extensions will be displayed, but just look for “WA Web Plus for WhatsApp” and press the three vertical points on the right side.
- Now, tap on “Set”.
- As you can see, the icon of a green cross enclosed in a circle has been enabled in the upper right corner, this is the “WA Web Plus” shortcut.