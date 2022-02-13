WhatsApp, who deleted you from contacts? There is a trick to seeing it

Check a trick on WhatsApp to find out who has deleted you from the contacts directory. So let’s see how to do it on the app.

There are always many tricks on WhatsApp, able to enrich the application. So today we are going to see how to find out if there is someone who has deleted us from contacts: how to do it.

On Whatsapp there are always a lot of news coming, but today we are going to talk about the latest trick discovered within the messaging application. In fact we will surely have someone who has us deleted from his address book. Often it could be a real low blow. So, to find out that he has decided to get rid of your contact, no strange programs or new apps are needed.

In fact, to find out just use the function “broadcast lists“. The function present on the application of Half allows you to send a message to all your contacts without texting one by one. But the real feature is that only those who have you in their contacts will be able to receive the message. So if you are not part of the address book of others, the contact will not receive any message. Just use the tool offered by the application and that’s it.

WhatsApp, news for desktop: the latest update

During the month of November, Whatsapp launched the beta of several updates that were ready to arrive with the new year. In fact, especially on Windows, the application has changed gear following the criteria of Fluent Design. The graphic dictates of the service were therefore modified, thus going to conform with those of Windows 11.

Now with ‘latest version of the beta of WhatsApp UWPor the 2.2205.2.0has come full circle, with the arrival of the dark theme on the application. Also this update will be automatic if you have already set the dark theme for Windows.

At the same time the application has added other novelties such as a revised and reduced space between baloon in chats and also an improvement in performance, with greater responsiveness when switching from one conversation to another. This changes are currently exclusive to all who use the Beta version of the appbut soon they could also land on the official version.