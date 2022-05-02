WhatsApp | Why does a star appear next to your conversations | Smartphones | trick | Cell phones | 2022 | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Are you to use all the functions there are and to have in WhatsApp ? The application belonging to Meta is still the most downloaded in the world; however, there are several who are unaware of all his tricks, as is the case of the star that sits next to a message.

You do not know what it means? If it was displayed after having chatted with a friend via WhatsApp Then to whom MAG We explain why this happens and how to eliminate it.

WHY DOES A STAR APPEAR NEXT TO MY WHATSAPP MESSAGE

If a star appeared out of nowhere next to your WhatsApp message, don’t worry.

The first thing you should do is press the text in mention.

You will then see a status bar that sits on the chat header.

There, click on the crossed out star and that’s it, the symbol will disappear.

This way you can unmark any WhatsApp conversation as a favorite. (Photo: MAG – Rommel Yupanqui)

That means that at some point, when you didn’t realize it, you bookmarked a part of your conversation.

That way it will always be pinned to the top of the chat unless you turn it off.

Remember that you can bookmark a message and filter it easily when you open the WhatsApp application.

