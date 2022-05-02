WhatsApp | Why does a star appear next to your conversations | Smartphones | trick | Cell phones | 2022 | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY

Technology

WhatsApp | Why does a star appear next to your conversations

Are you to use all the functions there are and to have in WhatsApp? The application belonging to Meta is still the most downloaded in the world; however, there are several who are unaware of all his tricks, as is the case of the star that sits next to a message.

You do not know what it means? If it was displayed after having chatted with a friend via WhatsAppThen to whom MAG We explain why this happens and how to eliminate it.

WHY DOES A STAR APPEAR NEXT TO MY WHATSAPP MESSAGE

  • If a star appeared out of nowhere next to your WhatsApp message, don’t worry.
  • The first thing you should do is press the text in mention.
  • You will then see a status bar that sits on the chat header.
  • There, click on the crossed out star and that’s it, the symbol will disappear.
This way you can unmark any WhatsApp conversation as a favorite. (Photo: MAG – Rommel Yupanqui)
  • That means that at some point, when you didn’t realize it, you bookmarked a part of your conversation.
  • That way it will always be pinned to the top of the chat unless you turn it off.
  • Remember that you can bookmark a message and filter it easily when you open the WhatsApp application.

HOW DO I KNOW IF MY CELL PHONE WILL REMAIN WITHOUT WHATSAPP?

  • Check that it does not have Android 4.1 or lower if it has a Google operating system.
  • In the case of iPhones, they must have iOS 10, otherwise it will not be compatible.
  

