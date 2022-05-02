Technology
WhatsApp | Why does a star appear next to your conversations | Smartphones | trick | Cell phones | 2022 | nnda | nnni | SPORT-PLAY
Are you to use all the functions there are and to have in WhatsApp? The application belonging to Meta is still the most downloaded in the world; however, there are several who are unaware of all his tricks, as is the case of the star that sits next to a message.
You do not know what it means? If it was displayed after having chatted with a friend via WhatsAppThen to whom MAG We explain why this happens and how to eliminate it.
LOOK: WhatsApp: best phrases for Mother’s Day
WHY DOES A STAR APPEAR NEXT TO MY WHATSAPP MESSAGE
- If a star appeared out of nowhere next to your WhatsApp message, don’t worry.
- The first thing you should do is press the text in mention.
- You will then see a status bar that sits on the chat header.
- There, click on the crossed out star and that’s it, the symbol will disappear.
- That means that at some point, when you didn’t realize it, you bookmarked a part of your conversation.
- That way it will always be pinned to the top of the chat unless you turn it off.
- Remember that you can bookmark a message and filter it easily when you open the WhatsApp application.
HOW DO I KNOW IF MY CELL PHONE WILL REMAIN WITHOUT WHATSAPP?
- Check that it does not have Android 4.1 or lower if it has a Google operating system.
- In the case of iPhones, they must have iOS 10, otherwise it will not be compatible.
- You will then see a status bar that sits on the chat header.