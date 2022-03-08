WhatsApp: Why does ‘changed your security code’ appear? MEANING of the message

Has it happened to you that you are using your WhatsApp and suddenly you get a notification of “changed your security code“? Is this dangerous? Has someone hacked you? What does this legend mean? How can you solve it? In Binary Herald we tell you.

It is through its web page, “of questions and answers”, where the instant messaging app answers what it means when the legend appears on your WhatsApp screen “changed your security code”.

According to the company, this change occurs when the user REINSTALLS the instant messaging app or has changed their phone number. The same happens when the person who carried out said process is any of your contacts.

STEP BY STEP: how to IDENTIFY the WhatsApp security code?

To see what your WhatsApp security code is, you only have to enter any conversation you have with your contacts in the instant messaging app (be it a group or individual chat) and click on the THREE DOTS icon located in the top right of your screen.

In said MENU, you must click on the “see contact” option and then press the “encryption” option. It will be when a QR Code and a 60-digit sequence appear. Said encryption is the same for you and for your contacts, although it is not the key that allows you to access your conversations, since it is kept secret.

What to do if my security code changed with a contact?

If you receive a notification that your security code changed with a contact, it means that the app changed the encryption code of one of your certain conversations, to protect the members of that conversation, but it does not cause any alarm for you or for your contacts.

In case you do not want to see notifications of changes in your security code on your cell phone screen, you can deactivate them. Here is the STEP by STEP:

open whatsapp

Click on the icon with three dots that is located at the top right of the screen.

Then click on “Settings”. There, he presses “Account” and then “Security”.

In that menu, you’ll need to disable the tab that says “Show security notifications.”

So you can change WhatsApp ENCRYPTION

If you want to modify the security code and change the encryption of WhatsApp, you cannot do it MANUALLY, but there are only two ways to do it and they are functions that only the app can perform automatically, and not at the user’s will.

To do so, you will need to reinstall WHATSAPP, which will change your security code, but you may lose some of your chats if you didn’t back them up first.

The other way to change the WhatsApp ENCRYPTION is to use your instant messaging account through another phone, so when you enter your phone number on the new smartphone, the app will send you a message with the verification code that you must enter to access your messages, which will change the security code.

