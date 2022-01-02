Whatsapp, why it doesn’t ring when we receive messages and what to do

What can we do if we do not receive sound alerts from Whatsapp. There are several solutions to be implemented, let’s see which ones.

Whatsapp is widely used by millions of people around the world. However, it can happen that you run into situations that cause inconveniences. Maybe we have an urgent need to receive a communication from some of our contacts, and even if all this happens, we do not receive any notification.

And so it happens that we realize only late in the message that they have sent us. Maybe, a little naively, we didn’t hear the Whatsapp notification because we turned off the ringtone, putting our smartphone in vibration or night mode.

With the mobile phone silenced it becomes more difficult to notice incoming calls and messages. But there can also be other causes regarding not hearing notifications on Whatsapp. The icon at the top, usually on the left, indicates whether vibration or night mode are inserted.

Whatsapp, what to do if you don’t hear message notifications

The two modes are represented respectively by the broken temples on the sides of a rectangle (which indicates the stylized shape of the mobile phone, ed) and by a barred bell. Then there is also the night mode, indicated by the crescent, and that clear any notification and sound of our device.

We also check if the sounds are enabled or not in our smartphone, right in Whatsapp itself. Let’s go to the three dots at the top right once the app is open, then go to “settings” and “notifications”. Here we can see whether the sounds are enabled or not.

We can also decide which contacts and groups to mute and which ones to keep soundly active, by going to the settings of each. In addition to personalizing the tones and ringtones to be attributed to each of our contacts. In this way we will also be able to immediately realize who it is who sent us a message.

If, on the other hand, you continue to not hear the tones, it may be helpful to turn your smartphone off and on again. If the problem persists, it may be necessary to uninstall and reinstall Whatsapp. But before proceeding it is good to backup our conversations, so we will not lose anything.

Possible solutions if the problem persists

In this sense, the path to follow is as follows: “settings and chats”, “chat backups”, “back up”, to be carried out with a wifi connection and not with a pay-as-you-go connection, if you have limited giga. Then uninstall the application, delete the cookies in the settings and re-download Whatsapp.

By starting the reinstallation after selecting the app in the Play Store or in the App Store, by re-entering our data we will be asked to load the previously saved data. We choose yes and within a few minutes we will have everything restored.

Any misunderstandings such as notifications that are not heard can also be attributed to old versions of WA. So let’s remember to periodically check for any available updates.