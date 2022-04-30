WhatsApp: why shouldn’t you download and install Fouad WhatsApp on your Android smartphone? | Technology

Avoid trying it. The latest version of Fouad WhatsApp (9.29) is now available on the internet and thousands of people are looking for it to download it to their cell phones Android because it has several extra functions that the original WhatsApp does not have. However, very few know that it is dangerous to install it. Why? We tell you.

You may not know it, but WhatsApp has several MODS (modified versions) that are highly demanded by users. The most popular are whatsapp plus Y gb whatsappalthough there are others (such as Foud WhatsApp) that are also well received by netizens.

This is because modded apps have unique features. For example, Foud WhatsApp users can change the total color of the platform, prevent their contacts from seeing that they are online, review deleted messages, photos or videos, among other options.

Why you should not use Fouad WhatsApp?

In their terms and conditions, WhatsApp developers warn that these modified versions are illegal and that people who use them would be punished. They would first have a temporary ban (24 hours) and then they could permanently suspend your account.

“If you received a message within the app notifying that your account is temporarily suspended, it means that you are using an unauthorized version of WhatsApp instead of the official application. If you continue not using the legitimate version, your account could be permanently suspended”, they indicate in their official blog.

Other reasons why you should not install Fouad WhatsApp (or any other similar MOD) is that it does not offer end-to-end encryption and – furthermore – it is not found on the Play Store or App Store, but rather on pirate download sites, which could have hidden malware that ends up infecting your cell phone.

WhatsApp tricks

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a conversation of whatsapp with photos Y videos very important, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The trick secret, which few people know, only works if the WhatsApp user made a backup of the application instant messaging. If you meet this requirement, do not hesitate to review this video for more details.

How to hide the ‘online’?

Believe it or not, there is a trick secret of WhatsApp, that few users know, that allows you to hide the ‘online‘ and the ‘writing‘ to your friends who have you as a contact in the instant messaging application.

If you want to know this fantastic trick WhatsApp secret, which will allow you to be ‘invisible‘, then feel free to check the following videowhich soon became a trend in social networks, especially in Youtube.

Bold, italics and underline

Few WhatsApp users know that the application It allows you to put certain texts in bold, italics and underlined, this in order to highlight these messages and in this way the other person knows that they are important.

It is worth noting that this function is available to all WhatsApp users, not just those of Androidbut also for those of iPhone. If you want to know how to make bold, italic or underline, then see the following video.