WhatsApp will allow you to react to messages with emojis

This is an improvement that is already being tested in beta versions of WhatsApp for Android and could be extended to the main version and to more operating systems soon, according to the Andro4all website.

It is about the possibility of reacting to messages with emojis, a feature that other messaging systems already have, such as Facebook’s own Messenger, which, like WhatsApp, is part of Meta. However, they have already been part of other similar applications such as Telegram.

Curiously, the way to react to a message is a function that stickers have already been taken on WhatsAppthough it might save you time if you want a quick reaction or prefer something more formal.

The informative indicates that these would be 6, very similar to those that Facebook allows to use in any publication:

Like (👍).

I love it (❤️).

Laugh (😂).

Surprise (😲).

Sadness (😢).

Thank you (🙏).

WhatsApp starts rolling out emoji reactions in Android betahttps://t.co/ASRQa6Fiva pic.twitter.com/BGa4eUvt6B — The Verge (@verge) March 23, 2022

The reaction would be seen in a corner of the lower part of the message, and to be able to assign it, you would only have to press and hold on the message to bring up that option.