WhatsApp will allow you to react to messages with more than 6 emojis

WhatsApp is considering adding a new button in the reaction bar to allow you to select more emojis with which to react to messages.

WhatsApp has not stopped update your Android app over the last few weeks with new features such as a new voice memo player, the extension of the file size limit up to 2 GB or the possibility of changing the language of the application manually.

But, without a doubt, one of the most notable novelties that have recently arrived on the instant messaging platform owned by Meta are the reactions to messages. In this sense, we have just learned that WhatsApp will expand this function, since will allow you to react to messages with more than 6 emojis.

WhatsApp will expand the catalog of emojis to react to messages

As the guys from the specialized media outlet WABetaInfo tell us, WhatsApp is working on the possibility of expand your catalog of emojis to react to messages with new options in addition to the six existing ones: I Like, I love, Laughter, Surprise, Sadness and Thank youthus responding to the requests of its users.

As you can see in the screenshot below, WhatsApp is considering adding, in a future update, a new button in the emoji bar, identified with the “+” sign, which will allow you to select more emojis with which to react to messages.

Although it is still unknown what new emojis will be available, without looking at the integration of this feature in other Meta applications such as Instagram or Facebook Messenger, it is most likely that WhatsApp allows you to react with any emoji.

The message reactions update is still in development, and therefore will be available in future updates. In any case, if you want to enjoy both this novelty and others that are coming to WhatsApp before anyone else, we recommend that you sign up for its Beta program.

