WhatsApp will close accounts in March, what are they and why? – News Technology – Technology

WhatsApp is the most popular mobile messaging tool in the worldor. Created in 2009 and acquired in 2014 by Facebook (today Meta), the application has nearly 2,000 million users around the planet.

Through WhatsApp, many people share data, photos, animations and videos. However, now the company that owns the tool wants to exercise greater control over the content that circulates in it and You are considering closing accounts that violate certain policies.

The app plans to start removing access later this month to accounts that don’t meet these parameters. If you are doing any of the following things, you could lose it.

The reasons why you can lose your WhatsApp account



Keep your account moving. WhatsApp will leave without access to accounts that are inactive for more than 120 days in a row. So if for some reason you are not using it and you want to keep it, it is better to send one than another message.

Be careful with using modified apps. Many people use MODs or modified apps to change some of the main features of WhatsApp, such as hiding status or profile picture, using two WhatsApp accounts on the same phone, increasing the size of the files you share or sending mass messages. . So if you have any of them, your account could be closed.

Spam, a danger. The fact of creating broadcast lists or groups to spam or to send a specific message could become, at the end of this month, cause for account closure by WhatsApp.

You better behave. Be careful if several people block your account at the same time in less than a day. If that happens, WhatsApp proceeds to delete it.

Fight the ‘fake news’. All the applications belonging to Meta, including Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, are fighting against the spread of fake news. Therefore, they are making their filters stronger. So accounts that spread ‘fake news’ are at serious risk of being shut down.

Piles with documents. WhatsApp is also fighting the spread of files that have to do with modified programs. If you want to avoid having your account closed, do not share these types of documents.

