Whatsapp will delete your account if you include this word

WhatsApp could delete your account if you use this word

Recently, they have revealed that the famous application of WhatsApp could delete your account if you get to use a word, so continue reading so you don’t go through this.

Everything seems to indicate that in defense of children on the web, the application banned the word that will be detected and will cause the definitive elimination of the account.

As you can see, WhatsApp is used for communication between friends, family, coworkers, and school, so the application decided to implement some adjustments to its policies regarding conversation groups.

In defense of children on the web, the application prohibited some words that will be detected and will cause the permanent elimination of the account.

The word that will generate the breach of the rules of the application is “pwdofilia” and the sanction will be applied automatically as soon as the application detects the word as the name of the group or of any of the members of the group.

This is how the group will be deleted automatically, likewise, it will apply to files, photos and videos shared in the group and they cannot be recovered.

The application announced that if it is a recurring practice, severe actions will be taken and user accounts will be permanently deleted.

On the other hand, fraud and reports of theft of WhatsApp accounts have increased recently, so the instant messaging application has called on its users to activate the two-step verification method, one of the innovations that they seek to stop its misuse.

Through this process, app users who have registered their mobile number get a PIN.

That is, a six-digit code that has the function of preventing the appropriation of your account by outsiders, since only those who are registered know it.

One of the most frequent ways of account theft is through malicious links sent by unknown numbers, a practice from which not even politicians and personalities from the entertainment world have been spared.

However, two-step verification, according to the app owned by Meta–Mark Zuckerberg’s technology group– “adds security to your WhatsApp account” and reduces the risk of this type of practice.