WhatsApp will no longer work on many devices: the list

WhatsApp is ready to say goodbye to several obsolete devices. Let’s see which devices will have to say goodbye to the Meta application.

New year goodbye to new devices for Whatsapp, which periodically eliminates several devices considered obsolete. In fact, on this type of device it will not be possible to update the application. Furthermore, this farewell will affect both Android and iOS devices. All smartphones that have the operating system will no longer have access to the application Apple iOS 9 or that Android 4.04.

As for Apple smartphones, devices updated to will have no problems iOS 10 and later and equipped with a processor equal to or greater thanA9. In addition, in recent months a goodbye had also been rumored for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and iPhone SE first generation. However, these can be updated correctly up to iOS 15, with the application that will then continue to work.

While with regard to the devices Android you will have to say goodbye to different types of smartphones from different tech giants. Here is the complete list:

SAMSUNG – Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Samsung Galaxy Ace 2.

Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Samsung Galaxy Ace 2. HUAWEI – Ascend G740, Ascend Mate and Huawei Ascend D2.

Ascend G740, Ascend Mate and Huawei Ascend D2. LG – Lucid 2, all smartphones of the Optimus and Enact line.

Lucid 2, all smartphones of the Optimus and Enact line. SONY – Xperia M.

Xperia M. ZTE – Grand S Flex, V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo.

Grand S Flex, V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo. OTHERS – Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> WindTre, super offers for users with disabilities: what they are and how to activate them

WhatsApp, a new update is coming: the app changes its look

2021 was a year of great change for Whatsapp both for the mobile version and for the web version. In addition, Meta’s instant messaging service still has a lot of new features that could be introduced in the coming weeks or months. In fact, in the last few days we have seen the various news regarding voice messages, group administrators and end-to-end encryption. But now a big change will affect the application interface.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> How to avoid scams on Ebay: tips for safe shopping

The big news, in fact, concerns the Voice call UI, which already last summer underwent several changes with the possibility of joining a group call that has already begun. Now the developers of Menlo Park they are trying to impose some small but significant changes. The specialized portal took care of announcing it WABetaInfo. Indeed Whatsapp it will approach the current aesthetic standards. Furthermore, the same novelties will be implemented both for the application of iOS that of Android. At the moment, however, the release times have not yet been communicated.