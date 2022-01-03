WhatsApp will no longer work on these smartphones: the list

As happens now periodically, with the arrival of 2022 Whatsapp will abandon some devices that have an older operating system. The models are numerous, very dated and also belong to very important brands. So, anyone in possession of these smartphones will soon have to run for cover to remedy this problem.









In fact, once WhatsApp stops working, it will no longer be possible to perform the backup of their conversations, nor exchange messages with your contacts. We are not just talking about minor brands, but also model owners Apple And Samsung, who have made the history of mobile telephony, will find themselves having to face this unfortunate situation. While it may seem like an incentive to spend money on a new phone, the Half has much deeper motivations and, in a sense, there is also the at stake safety and the privacy of users using outdated systems.

WhatsApp, because it will no longer work

With the interruption of updates of the operating system, the smartphone becomes more and more exposed to security and privacy risks. The older models are therefore much weaker against cyber attacks, as they possess many more vulnerability of the recent ones.

Likewise, Meta has to spend a lot resources to ensure that WhatsApp is updated even on older devices. Consequently, as is the case now every year, some iPhone and smartphone Android they will stop receiving support. If you have one of the models in the list that we will provide you, it is worth making a backup of chats and switch to a as soon as possible new phone to start using the world’s most popular instant messaging application again.

Goodbye to WhatsApp: smartphones

It will be up to many models of important manufacturers such as Apple and Samsung and, in particular, all those who still use the operating system of the green robot at its version 4.04 and the ones they use iOS 9.

Among the models of the bitten apple there are big players like iPhone 6S And 6S Plus, presented by the Cupertino giant about seven years ago, but also the first iPhone SE. Regarding Samsung, we find Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 Mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2, some of which saw the light in 2012, about 10 years ago.

Huawei, regardless of the ban imposed by the United States, will have to renounce WhatsApp on Ascend G740, Ascend Mate and Ascend D2, Sony will lose it on Xperia M and ZTE on Grand S Flex, V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo.

The manufacturer who will lose support for many smartphones is also the same one who has given up on this sector. Let’s talk about LG, whose users will no longer be able to use WhatsApp on the following models: Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II , Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II and Optimus F3Q.

Last but not least are Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.