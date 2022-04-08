WhatsApp will not save temporary photos and improves drawing

WhatsApp is preparing to receive more news, on the one hand, we know that will not store temporary photosand, on the other hand, we will have new brushes to draw objectstwo new options for which we have the first data because they are not yet official.

Are new features that are still in the testing phase and that they will probably make their appearance in the coming weeks, meanwhile other news is coming, but this shows that WhatsApp continues to work continuously to offer the best experience.

As for the drawing tools, it wasn’t long ago that we learned of WhatsApp’s intention to include new brushes, apart from a tool to blur photos. The novelty now is that they add two new pencils to draw and the smudge option changes places.

Therefore, not only are new pencils added to draw on photos that we are going to send through WhatsApp, but we will also have a slight change in the interface with a change in the location of some image editor tools.

Is WhatsApp going to have advertising in the app?

Another very different novelty that we also know thanks to WABetaInfo is that WhatsApp won’t save photos and other media while temporary messages are enabledthat is, none of that content will be saved in your image gallery.

Since the messages are deleted after a while once the user activates this option, it did not make sense for the generated multimedia content to be stored, and this is precisely what will not happen, since it will not be saved either.

This will guarantee the privacy of users when they have temporary messages activated and make the conversation more private. The option is automatically activated when the temporary chats functionality is activated, so the user does not have to manually enable anything.

This possibility will be available for WhatsApp for iOS and also on Androidin this way no photo, video or even GIF that has been sent or received in a conversation with temporary messages enabled will be stored on our phone.

It remains to be seen when all this will arrive, both the new pencils for the editor of images such as the one of not saving the multimedia content while the temporary messages are activated, it only remains to wait and see if they will be part of the novelties of WhatsApp by 2022.

