WhatsApp will soon be enriched by Communities

The developer team of Whatsapp is constantly engaged in improving this popular cross-platform instant messaging service by solving the bugs found and introducing new features: the goal is to guarantee users an ever richer experience.

Well, among the news studied by the WhatsApp team there is also that of Community, which is a new place where group administrators have more control, mainly to easily group various groups.

At the moment the Community chat is always a group, nothing to do with some sort of social network: in essence, a private place where people can talk with the guarantee of protection offered by end-to-end encryption.

The Community icon has a different shape than the group icon, as it is not circular but square with rounded corners (probably to allow users to distinguish between them).

Administrators can post messages in this type of chat and will be able to group some groups related to the community, such as a degree course, which can be considered a community while all the various teaching classes are groups included in it.

The Community will offer some tools to administrators to better manage all the groups included in it but, as this functionality is still under development, at the moment there are no precise details.

Admins can invite other people to join the community and users can be added manually or can join using a dedicated invitation link.

At the moment there is no information on when this new feature, still under development, will be made available to all users in a stable version of the app. We’ll see.

How to download the new beta versions of WhatsApp

If you want to try the latest versions of WhatsApp Beta for devices based on Google’s OS, you can do so through the Google Play Store by subscribing to the beta testing channel (you can find the page dedicated to this program by following this link).

Those who have not been able to sign up for the beta program but still want to try out the beta versions of this app can do so by manually installing the relative APK file, which can be downloaded from APK Mirror (find the dedicated page by following this link).

