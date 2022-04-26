WhatsApp will stop working from April 30 on these cell phones

WhatsApp will stop working on April 30 on these cell phones. (photo: PQS)

WhatsApp will stop working in an extensive list of cell phones from April 30, 2022, after the service changed its privacy policy to introduce some minor tweaks to support different versions of the operating system.

WhatsApp is one of the messaging apps most used, so it is always useful to know what models of mobile phones they are too outdated to use.

But, the vast majority of users can rest easy, since WhatsApp will continue to work in the smart phones that have been purchased in recent years; and if so, the consumer should not have any problem.

However, as will be detailed below, some models have become too obsolete to work properly and WhatsApp has decided to stop supporting them from April 2022.

What smartphones will WhatsApp stop working on?

On the WhatsApp support site, the messaging application will stop working on mobile phones Android with operating system prior to 4.1. This means that to use WhatsApp, you must have Android with version 4.1 Jelly Bean or higher.

Android version 4.1 was released in 2012, so Any Android that has been purchased in the last 6 or 8 years can continue to support WhatsApp next year with no problem.

And it is that, this is such an old version of Android that the cell phone has to be a real relic to have an older version.

WhatsApp will also stop working in the iPhone with versions prior to iOS 10 released in 2016. However, the current version of iOS is iOS 15which is compatible with iPhone 6s released in 2016, so most all iPhones from recent years will continue to be supported.

Complete list of cell phones on which WhatsApp will stop working

– Archos 53 Platinum

-HTC Desire 500

-Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

-Samsung Galaxy Trend II

– Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini

-Caterpillar Cat B15

– Sony Xperia M

-Wiko Five Five

-Wiko Darknight

-Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2

-Huawei Ascend G740

– ZTE Grand S Flex

-Lenovo A820

-Huawei Ascend Mate

-ZTE V956 -UMi X2

-Huawei Ascend D2

-Samsung Galaxy Core

– Faea F1

-THL W8

– ZTE Grand X Quad v987

– ZTE Grand Memo

-Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

-LG Lucid 2

-LG Optimus F7

– LG Optimus L3 II Dual

-LG Optimus F5

-LG Optimus L5II

– LG Optimus L5 II Dual

-LG Optimus L3II

– LG Optimus L7 II Dual

-LG Optimus L7II

-LG Optimus F6

-LG Enact

– LG Optimus L4 II Dual

-LG Optimus F3

-LG Optimus L4II

-LG Optimus L2II

-LG Optimus F3Q

-Apple iPhone 4

-Apple iPhone 4s

-Apple iPhone SE. (AND)

How to know the version of Android or iOS

To know what android version If you have a cell phone and thus check if it is still compatible, you must perform the following steps:

1. Access Settings.

2. Then enter in phone information (depending on the Android version and your customization class it may have different names).

3. Here inside, look for the option android version where the specific version number you have will appear.

To know the iOS version of an iPhone follow these steps:

1. Go to section General of the phone settings.

2. Inside, click on the option Information that will appear at the top.

3. In here, look at the field software versionsince it is where they will show the exact version of the operating system that the mobile phone has.

