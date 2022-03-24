you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Various Android and IOS devices will be left without the messaging app.
Various Android and IOS devices will be left without the messaging application.
Phones running Android OS 4.1 and iOS 12 will not be compatible with the new update.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
March 23, 2022, 05:58 PM
Taking into account the latest update of WhatsApp, the application will stop working on various devices, including devices equipped with Android OS 4.1 and iOS 12.
Android
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Samsung Galaxy s3 Mini
Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
Samsung Galaxy Core
LG Lucid 2
LG Optimus F7
LG Optimus L3 II Dual
LG Optimus L4II
LG Optimus L2II
LG Optimus F3Q
LG Optimus L3 II Dual E435
ZTE Grand S Flex
ZTE V956
Sony Xperia M
Huawei Ascend G740
Huawei Ascend Mate
Huawei Ascend D2
on iOS
iPhone 6S
iPhone SE
iPhone 6SPlus
Also keep in mind that if your phone is on the list, before it stops working the application will send you a reminder notification and if you want to continue using the application you must change your cell phone.
More news: Twitch versus YouTube: How to bleed a digital giant
March 23, 2022, 05:58 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
MORE NEWSLETTERS
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.