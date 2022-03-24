WhatsApp will stop working on these phones at the end of March

WhatsApp published a list of cell phones in which it will stop working in the coming days due to having old versions of the operating system.

The most widely used free cross-platform messaging app in the world needs to be constantly renewed and updated. These changes involve improvements and implementation of more features that are installed automatically.

But for the modifications to be executed, they need an advanced version of the mobile operating system.

One of the main features of the social messaging network is that updates are generally installed automatically, unless additional permissions are required.

This is why the company insists that the devices be compatible with the latest version of WhatsApp to prevent its users from being left out of the latest versions of the app.

Although they clarify that after March, when “the systematic blackout” is carried out, users will be able to continue having the application on their devices, they will be vulnerable to any cyber attack of account and data theft.

This will happen because cell phones will no longer be able to support any more security updates from Meta. As it happens periodically, the company will stop giving support to certain smartphones with Android from Google and iOS from Apple in their older versions.

This time it was the turn of those devices with Android 4.04 and iOS 9 and its previous versions, which will not be able to continue using the instant messaging social network safely.

The discontinuation will be gradual, so it is recommended to migrate to a newer model shortly to continue safe use of the application.

Android phones that will not be able to continue using WhatsApp

Samsung: Galaxy Trend Lite, Galaxy Trend II, Galaxy S3 mini, Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core, Galaxy Ace 2.

Sony: Xperia M.

Huawei: Ascend G740, Ascend Mate, Ascend D2.

LG: Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact, Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3 , Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus F3Q.

ZTE: Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987, Grand Memo.

Others: Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1, THL W8.

iPhone cell phones that will not have WhatsApp updates: IPhone SE, IPhone 6S, IPhone 6S Plus

WhatsApp indicated that if users have any of the devices described above, it is recommended to migrate to a modern version of mobile so that they can continue to enjoy the secure functions of the application.

*The Grupo de Diarios América (GDA), to which El Nacional belongs, is a leading media network founded in 1991 that promotes democratic values, an independent press and freedom of expression in Latin America through quality journalism for our audiences.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue to work hard for censorship-free journalism!