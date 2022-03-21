WhatsApp will update the multi-device mode: news

Soon WhatsApp will update the multi-device mode with different improvements and newsa very important functionality within the application that is expected to reach all users who make use of this WhatsApp feature soon.

The multi-device mode has allowed you to connect to up to 4 devices with your WhatsApp profile without the need for the main device to have Internet as was the case before, remember that if you left the phone offline, WhatsApp Web would disconnect.

The same thing happened with WhatsApp Desktop, but that has been solved with this mode, which should be receiving its first relevant improvements in a couple of weeks, although in this case they will be options that will affect the mobile versions of WhatsApp.

Thanks to WABetaInfo we know that the next improvements and new features of the multi-device mode could be the previews on the links, transmission lists and some more detailsalthough it is something that WhatsApp developers are still working on.

In addition, login is expected to be expedited and also the organization, download and synchronization of messages so that the process is faster than now. While several improvements have already been implemented, the latest should start arriving as soon as this month.

for the app of WhatsApp for iOS the improvements and novelties of the WhatsApp multi-device mode would begin to arrive at the end of this month, while for users of whatsapp for android They will arrive sometime in April, although without a specific date.

These are small improvements and some novelty that are necessary so that the multi-device mode continues to work perfectly and the user can enjoy the best experience using this functionality that allows WhatsApp to be used on a multitude of devices.

When the time comes, you must update whatsapp to get all the upgrades multi-device mode of the appsomething that should take place in a couple of weeks, then we will have to be attentive to the next WhatsApp news that will arrive throughout 2022.

5 news coming to WhatsApp in March 2022