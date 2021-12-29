WhatsApp: with this trick no one will be able to spy on your chats anymore

Whatsapp, there is a trick or a simple system to prevent the curious from spy on our chats and / or access our more private conversations? Apparently it would seem so, let’s see it together …

WhatsApp, here’s how to stop those who want to spy on our chats

Since when Whatsapp has entered to colonize our mobile phones and our 360 ° messaging methods, it seems that, hand in hand with the satisfaction, of being able to text unlimitedly and without credit consumption with our most loyal contacts, he presented himself a terrifying flip side of medal. Which?

However, being a Social Network – although as already widely expressed in other articles much, much less public and “visitable” by strangers and not like Facebook, Instagram and Twitter – our information, even the most personal and narrow, is somehow saved on it, and therefore they can also be dangerously at the mercy of the shrewdest, who know well how to sneak in with the aim of snatching them, perhaps even for the turbid uses.

But today it seems there may be an application that can also prevent this…

Yes to Fingerprint Lock to keep spies away!

To carry out this simple operation it will not be necessary to install any additional app, as the functionality to which we will refer is already provided in the applications themselves. Whatsapp and can therefore be activated through the following steps: start WhatsApp and click on the three dots at the top right.

At this point we will see that from the drop-down menu that will open, then select Settings. Now click on Account and, later, on the voice Privacy, then scroll down and click Fingerprint lock.

Enable the option, after confirming our identity, and decide whether the block should take place immediately, so if after a minute or after 30 minutes with also the option to show or not the content of notifications.

Now our mobile phone and our chats are safe!

At this point the application has been fully secured, since even if the mobile was not in block mode, it would be needed to access the conversations of Whatsapp a verification through – precisely – our fingerprint. We can therefore say that now the game is done and that our mobile phone, as well as our chats are safe from prying eyes and ears!