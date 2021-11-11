WhatsApp without connection, how to use it

How can you use WhatsApp without a connection, a feature that allows us to send messages even without having an internet connection.

WhatsApp without connection, this will soon be possible. The group of Meta technicians, the galaxy headed by Facebook and which also controls Instagram and WhatsApp itself, is working to try to implement what would be a very precious feature.

The fact of being able to use WhatsApp without a connection would expand the possibilities of using what has been the most widespread messaging application in the world for years, despite the competition from various other subjects in the sector such as Telegram.

The beta version of WhatsApp already has the function that allows you to send messages even without being connected to a network. It is found in the multi-device functionality that affects both the Android and the iOS version.

To be able to experience it, it is necessary to subscribe to the program that every beta tester must subscribe and then be able to start using this function, even in the desktop version of WhatsApp. Activation requires a simple step: you have to go to “settings” once you have entered the app.

WhatsApp without connection, how it works

From here you have to go to “other options” and select “connected devices”. Then a choice will appear: “Join the Beta version”, and then connect the new devices using the QR code. You connect a device and then the desktop version of WhatsApp opens with the usual QR. There will thus be a link between the two channels.

As always, WhatsApp never ends provide updates to favor things for their users. One of the recently added features concerns the possibility of being able to enjoy video content and images in “flash” mode.

In fact, after a single viewing, photos and videos received will be automatically deleted. This will save memory space on our devices.