WhatsApp works on group chats: a new very useful feature is ready

The next WhatsApp update could focus on group chats, with a very useful new feature

It was a 2021 full of news for Whatsapp, and 2022 will not be outdone. A few days before the strike of the new year, the developers of the world’s number one messaging platform are already working to launch additional features to the service. In addition to those already widely discussed, there are many others which could be very useful.

With the update for iOS to version beta 2.22.1.1, WABetaInfo experts have found one that specifically affects group chats. Work is underway on the so-called Community, i.e. private places dedicated to administrators. The latter will be able to connect with each other and will have several advantages.

Here’s how WhatsApp Communities should work

Thanks to the update of Whatsapp to the beta version 2.22.1.1 of iOS, we can get a first taste of what will be the Community. These are sections dedicated to group chat admins, and they will also have a name and description. The user who decides to create one, will be able to connect up to 10 groups to your liking. In the screenshot published by WABetaInfo you can also see the possibility of creating an “Announcement”, that is a chat where you can publish messages that will be forwarded automatically to linked groups.

Also according to what was revealed by the WABetaInfo portal, users who join a Community will not be able to view groups that have been logged off by an administrator. Finally, when an admin decides to leave a community, he will no longer be able to view its linked groups. As always in these cases, it should be emphasized that this is for the moment a function under development. There is no information regarding the global rollout.