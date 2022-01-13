WhatsApp, you can choose the people who can invite you to a group: how to do it

Check on WhatsApp a trick to choose which people can invite you to a group. So let’s see how to apply it.

Often be added to groups of Whatsapp is a real nightmare for users, especially those who usually open the home and find most of the muted conversations. Groups on the messaging application are useful, but they are also often annoying. Precisely for this reason we should make acareful selection of the guests, of the topics covered and who brought you into the chat.

A great help comes from the same service as Half. In fact, the solution would be to choose people who can invite you to a group. This is a starting point and to activate it you will need to perform the following steps. First of all you’ll have to go up ‘Settings‘and then continue in the section’Account‘. Once here you can decide if they can add you in the groups’All‘,’Only your contacts‘ or ‘Your contacts except‘. This way you can avoid being added to groups by people we don’t even know.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> Netflix, everything changes with the new year: terrifying blow to users

WhatsApp, new tool for audio: the update satisfies everyone

There are always lots of news inside Whatsapp and although the application hasn’t given any security news, the development team continues to work on some tools.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> Netflix, everything changes with the new year: terrifying blow to users

Indeed the application of the group Half has decided to give the possibility of i listen to the voice messages again before sending them. The portals took care of announcing it The Verge And iDownloadBlog. For a long time, therefore, users have been asking for this feature and finally got it.

READ ALSO >>> Dazn, blow to all football fans: be careful!

The social channels of the social network took care of the news. Here we read that it is being released for all devices (Android, iOS, web and desktop). Furthermore, the application is self-explanatory. In fact, just open any chat and hold down the classic microphone button, located at the bottom right. While recording audio then you can stop sending the message and then resume it later. In addition there will also be the icon of trash can, if the user wants to delete the audio before sending it.