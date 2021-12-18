Tech

WhatsApp, you can find out who adds: the trick is really simple

Kim Lee
0 27 2 minutes read

Check out a simple trick on WhatsApp to find out who adds your number to your mobile phone: let’s see how to do it.

New trick for instant messaging application (Via Screenshot)

There are many new features added by Whatsapp during this year. Despite this themessaging application snapshot is not a social network like the others. In recent months, developers are approaching the service to apps such as Instagram And Facebook, but to date it is not yet possible for the user to find out who adds him to the address book. So let’s go see the trick that lets us know who added our number.

This trick can be experimented within WhatsApp itself. We will then need to send a message in sending a message with broadcast mode, whose function is to send a message to a group of people without having to rewrite it every time. Once the message in this mode, the application itself will tell you who received the message and which gods contacts in the address book will in turn have your number.

WhatsApp, how to remove the blue ticks: quick and practical trick

Whatsapp
How to disable the blue ticks within the messaging application (via screenshot)

Whatsapp it is still the world’s leading instant messaging service today. The application of Menlo Park during this year it has been renewed several times, with new functions and aesthetic features. A big problem, however, remains the defense of the privacy. In fact, even today there are millions of users who despise the ‘Blue ticks‘, that is the verification of the reading of the message. But there is a way to get rid of these ticks.

In fact, to completely eliminate the blue ticks you will have to go up Settings and then on Chat And ‘Disable the Read Confirmation‘. The only difference between iOS and Android only the mode of access to the settings remains. In fact, on Android we find them at the top right. While on the iPhone we will find the access at the bottom right. We remind you that the confirmation of reading, in this way, will not be displayed either for the messages sent or for those received.

