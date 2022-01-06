WhatsApp, you can schedule the sending of a message: the trick is amazing

Check out a new amazing trick on WhatsApp that will allow you to program messages within the application: how to do it.

On Whatsapp there are many tricks that allow you to improve the application. Today we are going to see one of these, which will allow us to schedule messages within the instant messaging service of Half. In fact, it often happens that we can’t send an important text because maybe we are busy at work, with this method, however, it will be possible to set them and then send them automatically. So let’s go see what to do.

What we need is a free named application SKEDit, available for Google Play Store and for App Store. Once installed and granted the various permissions, you can choose the contact to send the message to, the date and the day. Along with all of this there will be a blank space that will allow you to write whatever you want. In addition, one of the features within the application allows you to choose whether to be warned with a notification just before the automatic sending of the message. It will then also be possible to modify the message sent or delete the programming.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> Cashback, a very tempting opportunity for Italians: everything changes again!

WhatsApp, new important function for audio: the update satisfies everyone

There are always lots of news inside Whatsapp and although the application hasn’t given any security news, the development team continues to work on some tools. Indeed the application of the group Half has decided to give the possibility of i listen to the voice messages again before sending them. The portals took care of announcing it The Verge And iDownloadBlog. For a long time, therefore, users have been asking for this feature and finally got it.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> Tremendous blow to Netflix users: the news arrives that no one wanted

The social channels of the social network took care of the news. Here we read that it is being released for all devices (Android, iOS, web and desktop). Furthermore, the application is self-explanatory. In fact, just open any chat and hold down the classic microphone button, located at the bottom right. While recording audio then you can stop sending the message and then resume it later. In addition there will also be the icon of trash can, if the user wants to delete the audio before sending it.