WhatsApp, you can send a voice message without errors: the trick

Check out a new trick on WhatsApp that will allow you to send voice messages without making mistakes: here’s how.

There are always many tricks on WhatsApp, with users ready to independently improve the instant messaging service. Let’s see today how to send a vowel without some errors.

Now one of the most used functions within Whatsapp is that of voice messages. The flagship application of Halfin fact, it allows us to send this type of messages that allow us not to fix the keypad. Sometimes, however, we happen to make a mistake in speaking, perhaps when we send a sleepy message in the early morning. So users have discovered a trick that will allow us to avoid faux pas with the user we are talking to. Many people in fact re-listen to their audio and are ready to delete it in case of clumsy mistakes.

From today, with this trick, there will be no more need for delete messages. In fact, to avoid any frivolous mistake, just enter the chosen chat and start record audio. Then you will need to slide your finger towards the key with the padlock and once the audio is finished, exit the application, without pressing enter. Then you will have to re-enter the chosen chat and at that point the ‘play’ button. This button will serve you for listen to the audio againthus avoiding stupid mistakes.

WhatsApp, how to find out under what name they saved you in the address book: the curious trick

Whatsapp even today it is the most used messaging application in the world with over two billion active users. There are several tricks discovered by users to improve the service of the colossus app Half. One of this allows us to discover the address book of our contacts, so that we also know how our acquaintance saved our contact. In fact we have several precise users who save a contact with name surname and others instead who invent absurd nicknames or nicknames.

YOU MAY BE INTERESTED >>> Auto, maxi price increase for petrol and diesel: heavy blow for everyone

READ ALSO >>> Netflix, one of the most loved series by the public is back: official announcement

To satisfy our curiosity, therefore, there is a very specific trick. Obviously there will be no need neither an application nor a programmer’s wizardry. In fact, just ask the contact in question if he can send us our number on the application. If your acquaintance accepts, you can then find out under what name he saved you in the address book.