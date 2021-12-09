WhatsApp, you can write to everyone without creating a group: stunning trick

Check a mod on WhatsApp to talk to everyone without creating a group. Let’s see how it will be possible to use the trick.

Tick ​​on Whatsapp a brand new trick that will allow you to chat with everyone without creating any groups. In fact, the scam was discovered by some users of theinstant messaging application. Often creating a group chat creates so much confusion and often does not allow to get the specific message to the necessary users. So let’s go and see how to chat with everyone without a special chat.

To send the same message to all contacts, the ‘Broadcast‘present on the instant messaging service. It will therefore be necessary to open the application and then click on the ‘three dots. Once the menu is open you will find the New Broadcast item, where you can select all the contacts you want to send the message to, therefore writing it only once while the rest will be all automatic.

WhatsApp, problems with the new update: how to solve

In recent days WhatsApp Beta has released a few updates: : the version 2.21.24.11 for android and that 2.21.240.14 for iOS. However, both updates seem to create problems for the application. In fact, many Apple users have reported a bug that blocks immediately service. While for Andorid users the bug occurs mainly for those in possession of Android 12thus preventing normal operation.

Fortunately, solving the problem is very simple. In fact, for Apple it will be necessary to perform the following steps: TestFlight> Select WhatsApp Messenger (or WhatsApp Business)> Previous Builds> Install a previous beta build. To preserve the chats, however, users will have to do the backup before updating. While instead for Android it will simply be necessary manually delete the application and install the previous version with APK Mirror.