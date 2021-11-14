WhatsApp, you may be spied on: here’s how to find out if someone reads your messages

Whatsapp it is undoubtedly the most loved and used instant messaging app by everyone, not only by the very young. Lots of them are the updates and there are also various options that it offers us for free. But beware: we might even be spied on. Here’s how to find out …

The excessive use of this app shows that we don’t think we can be spied on …

Nowadays we use everyone, even if we are no longer very young, Whatsapp, both for leisure and for work reasons. And we mostly use it for to send messages. But it seems that someone he might as well spy on us and read our conversations, which we often would like to remain private, not to say very private, because of their content.

In fact, we sometimes use this instant messaging app to let off steam with friends about matters of the heart and -maybe- to tell about our latest flirtation, or we use it to confirm or cancel not only gallant but also business appointments or to discuss work matters with people who live far from us .

Clearly then this use it increased during the various lockdowns and it remained even once they ended, although now we can move more freely. And so often we don’t think we can avoid doing it, opting for face-to-face meetings or classic phone calls.

More security and less access to public networks, here are the first tips to follow to navigate safer

Also when we use Whatsapp we should also think that – in fact – it can – unfortunately – happen that someone succeeds peek at our conversations. But how can we avoid it? Primarily trying to do not use traditional public Wi Fi networks, as in many cases they are not safe, at least not 100% safe.

It is also appropriate – as regards the home one – of try to change the default password of your router and use a more original one that only we know and that is not easily identifiable by others.

But apart from that, which we must always keep in mind in general, we can check directly from WhatsApp if someone spies on us. Like?

Here’s how to find the meddler directly from the WhatsApp web platform

Just go on WhatsApp Web, that is the platform with which to view the system directly on your computer. In fact, if someone has had or still has access to our chats it is because – most likely – access was generated either on a public PC or on one shared with work colleagues or other people.

At this point you will have to disconnect, in no time at all, all the devices by opening the drop-down menu located at the top right, then select the list of connected devices. In this way it will be understood in the blink of an eye from where the chats are accessed and therefore, in some cases, even find the meddler!