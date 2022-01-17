WhatsApp, you risk losing your account: watch out for the latest scam

A new scam appears on WhatsApp, with hackers now aiming to steal your account: what is happening and how to defend yourself.

Despite constant updates, the dangers on WhatsApp never end. In fact, a new message from the hackers, aims to steal your account. Let’s see how to defend your profile from theft.

You should always be careful when you have your smartphone in your hand, especially due to the numerous scams on the net. In the last few hours we have seen several dangers for owners of Postepay, who often find their accounts cleared of misleading messages. So many extreme situations have occurred that have also brought the users of Whatsapp, who are often no longer able to access their profile.

This time the cyber criminals decided to attack via email with a message that fortunately was intercepted by the profile of the PS Online Commissariat. In fact, a post reads: “To activate the messaging app Whatsapp on your own smartphone you must enter a code that is sent via SMS to the device“.

Furthermore, the post continues revealing: “Through this procedure cybercriminals manage to deliver a text message to the victim in which the sending of this code is requested, making the sender appear phone number of a contact in the address book“. Sending this code then allows criminals to steal your profile. For this reason, we urge you not to give anyone the access code of the messaging application.

There are always many updates that involve Whatsapp. This time, however, the latest update does not concern the mobile version but the one for pc. In fact the novelty will come for both Windows that for macOS. It will be possible to download the Beta on the Microsoft Store. Plus the new one Universal Windows App (UWP) of Whatsapp is completely rewritten from scratch. In its version Windows 11 it also integrates the renewed ones Acrylic graphic effects. With the new operating system also increases the speed of the application that will open in less than a second.

The drawing function, which allows you to draw on a dedicated panel and send the result as an image. Notifications will be sent even when the application is closed. According to the portal Lumia updates only the stickers would be missing, which most likely will be added in subsequent versions. As for iOS, the updated application should also work on iPad. At the moment, however, there is no information regarding the arrival date on Mac nor on the iPad.