When 50 Cent celebrates his son’s 10th birthday

the September 2, 2022the man of 47 years shared on his page instagram photos from her son’s birthday party. Sir Jacksonthe youngest child of Fiff was ten years old. His father organized an unforgettable event for him.

The daughters of Chris Brown and Bow Wow were also there

50 Centfrom his real nameCurtis James Jackson III shared photos from the event with his 28.2 million of followers with the caption “My boy [Sire Jackson] turned 10 yesterday. It’s getting so big that I can’t believe the time has passed so quickly.The post consisted of 9 pictures and has already collected more than 125,000 likes.

Judging from the pictures, the party theme was based on “call of duty“. A series of first-person shooter video games about warfare. Decorated in black and green, there were protective equipment and materials for war zones.

Additionally, a few celebrity children also took part in the festivities like the eldest daughter of Chris Brown, Royalty and the one at bow wow, Shai Moss. The three children posed for a photo while wearing military-colored clothing.

Grateful, the happy of the day writes in comments: “Thanks for the best party ever, dad! I love you !“