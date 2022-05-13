when a DJ confuses her with Nicki Minaj…

The DJ of a New York club wanted to make a dedication to Cardi B who was present with her husband Offset. The only problem ? He mistook her for Nicki Minaj.

As soon as Bardi arrived in the US rap game, things did not go well between her and Nicki Minaj. If the latter immediately saw her as a rival and accused her of being a simple copy of herself, the public and the media also largely contributed to their beef, constantly comparing them. The web will also remember for a long time their altercation in 2018, during New York Fashion Week. Since then, several years have passed and their clash seems to be ancient history. However, some still seem to have trouble distinguishing between the two diamond single artists.

On Thursday, May 12, Cardi B went to a New York strip club called Winter Wonderland. Accompanied by several people including his sister Hennessy Carolina and Offset, things seemed to be going very well until the DJ intervened. Indeed, when an artist is in a club, it is common for the DJ to play some of his songs or for the star in question to take the microphone. It is therefore logical that the DJ from Wonderland played the game. Everything could have gone off without a hitch if the DJ had not made the serious mistake of confusing the interpreter of “Up” with his main rival. . Not only did he play a Nicki song, but he added: “Big up to Nicki Minaj who’s in this fuckin’ building, let’s go. Nicki come we turn everything over”.

On a video shared by several American media, we can see the (rather comical) reaction of those close to Cardi B. If some seemed distraught by the error of the DJ, Offset gave him a look worthy of a western. His wife didn’t react right away, perhaps preferring to finish her drink first (the couple still spent $5,000 during the evening). Her silence was only short-lived since she ended up taking the microphone. She asked that the DJ cut the sound before exclaiming: “Who’s in the building tonight?”. The crowd then began chanting his name. She then added: “Are we going to be a danger tonight? DJ, are we going to be a fucking danger tonight?”.

After all that, the DJ is no longer likely to make the same mistake again. At the same time, it’s not very complicated to tell the difference between Barbie and Bardi, a little effort!