when a scalpel is not needed to solve imperfections





(Dr. Calegari Maurizio surgeon specialist in food science. Expert and consultant in medicine with an aesthetic address)

There is no need for a scalpel, no anesthesia, no tiny scars remain. The medicine aesthetic is not invasive or, even less, reconstructive. Offers treatments that improve so harmonic and the more effective they are timely.

Today we often hear about fillers, botox, peeling: seemingly simple solutions for find your own fresh and luminous image. However, there is a limit to the many promises and highs expectations and is the competence: the aesthetic doctor is only those who have actually studied to be able give advice and intervene effectively: «There is no academic specialization – explains the dr Maurizio Calegari, surgeon specialist in food science, expert and consultant in medicine with a medical aesthetic focus at the Beccaria Center in Varesand – there are specializing courses of the duration of 4 years and university masters but which do not give a specific university degree. For this, the field of aesthetic medicine is vast and complex. To be able to orient yourself necessary evaluate the specialist’s curriculum well and ascertain the training course carried out “.

Aesthetic medicine is different from cosmetic surgery, the courses of specialization are different but also the areas and methods of intervention: «The differences are substantial and begin precisely from the training course – remarked Dr. Calegari – then they materialize in different situations because the surgical approach is more invasive, it offers treatments with a higher risk factor but grants higher expectations. Between a surgical facelift, just to be clear, and a path of biorevitalization or peeling the differences are substantial: first of all in terms of costs but also of results. The goals of surgery are more marked, those of medicine more natural. From a certain point of view, therefore, let’s talk about two models that integrate and complement each other; one initial, that of aesthetic medicine, which can be replaced by surgery ».

Aesthetic medicine is closely linked to prevention, where prevention means especially age well. It starts at a young age to maintain freshness as well the elasticity of the tissues: «From the scientific point of view – explains the specialist of the Beccaria Center – aesthetic medicine treatment should be started around 30 years old. We’re talking about of treatments that do not aim to change the characteristics but a slow down the process aging, as once the process has triggered, go back in fashion evident is no longer possible, except with a scalpel. The deep wrinkle or the sagging a lot marked skin require only surgery “.

Taking care of your skin in time allows you to slow down the process decay, its laxity: “We work on two fronts: on the one hand, the medicine aesthetics and on the other the lifestyles. It is essential to respect a balanced diet, avoid excesses or irregularities. It is also important to be careful with exposure to rays sunscreen and follow the correct rules for cleansing and moisturizing the skin. Aesthetic medicine is winning when it is able to fully embrace the life of the patient it has to aim for adopt a healthy lifestyle while also fighting against a sedentary lifestyle ».

We are not just talking about prevention, aesthetic medicine is also capable of solving small ones blemishes or reshape facial features: «There are treatments that we can consider more incisors, such as the redefinition of some facial features. Redesign lips, make them more fleshy, correct the nasal profile or fill in the expression lines they can be a need also felt by the youngest. We intervene respecting the morphology and the proportions of the face with fillers based on resorbable hyaluronic acid. I am therefore treatments reversible: the volumetric definition of the lips lasts about 6 months. And so It is possible to foresee two sessions per year in case you want to keep that stretch ».

But what are the main aesthetic medicine interventions?

 There biorevitalization: it is a treatment with which you go to revitalize a fabric, going to improve hydration, stimulating the synthesis of substances such as elastin and collagen which, with age, they reduce, providing a powerful anti-aging effect

 There sclerotherapy it is based on a small injection of liquid, precisely sclerosing, for stimulate the reabsorption of capillaries in the lower limbs

 The botox: botulinum toxin is used to reduce expression lines that form in the upper part of the face, then the frontal, glabellar and periocular wrinkles.

 The filler: generally based on absorbable hyaluronic acid, it is an injectable substance in dermis or subcutaneous tissue to correct skin imperfections, retouch facial blemishes such as wrinkles or furrows, increase or reshape the volume of the lips or restore lost volumes.

 The peeling is a technique that involves the application of substances with an exfoliating action and revitalizing, sebum-regulating and compacting. Treatment is mainly indicated for the face and neck

 There mesotherapy: it is a minimally invasive treatment for the treatment of cellulite, carried out with micro injections to drain excess fluids, stimulating reduction of localized adiposity and significantly slowing down the progression of cellulite.

Treatments that aim at a better perception of oneself and, therefore, to improve the quality of life.

For this reason, Dr. Calegari recommends evaluate products and treatments well: “Today there is too much misinformation about it. I often hear bearish offers affecting the quality of products, treatments and results. This is an area where professionalism really plays a role basic. I always invite my clients to demand the traceability of products that come proposed to them. Unfortunately, we are outside the pharmaceutical circuit so, despite all the products are tested and approved, the availability on the market is not regulated as it is, however for example, for drugs. There are also practices that do not respect the principles of safety and hygiene. In the end, the consumer is the loser: with a poor quality product he puts a I risk the success of the treatment “.

Like any medical specialty, the aesthetic one also rests on professionalism and ethics: “Do not it is a specialty that sells treatments with miraculous results. The doctor, even in this field, he must always keep in mind who the person in front of him is. There are no results standard because the patient is unique. The result must be proportionate and commensurate with his appearance and at his age. Sometimes you need to be able to say no. Aesthetic medicine aims at to enhance and not to overwhelm. “

