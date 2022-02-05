When a walk in addition to making you lose weight can improve mood, increase energy and immune defenses

We all know, and those who don’t know should know, that walking is good for physical and mental health. Are there any particular indications to follow? The answer is yes.

In fact, many do not know that there is a right moment of the day in which even a simple walk to go to work or for leisure or other, can turn into an activity that brings many benefits to our body.

How many of us wake up in the morning already tired, lacking in energy and in a bad mood?

All this can derive from the fact that our body needs stimuli, to better face the day and in the right way. What could be done to avoid this situation?

According to some scientific studies, if we want to avoid diseases such as depression, embolism, obesity, heart diseases or diseases, some types of cancer, we should give our body an absolute priority, that of walking.

Are there times of the day that could bring greater benefits? When could a walk in addition to lose weight improve our well-being?

Some research and studies have come to the conclusion that the best time of day to walk, even for just twenty minutes, would be in the morning. This healthy habit would allow you to face the day with greater energy, vitality and more.

That’s when a walk in addition to losing weight can improve mood, increase energy and immune defenses

A morning walk performed four or five days a week can promote self-esteem, good mood and remove the sense of fatigue.

But not only!

If performed constantly and combined with a diet it helps to lose weight.

Walking for half an hour a day increases immunity, decreases the likelihood of risk of heart and cardiovascular disease, and for those suffering from diabetes, walking would decrease blood sugar levels.

But that’s not all.

Walking helps you sleep better at night, especially if done in the morning, perhaps by parking the car away from the workplace.