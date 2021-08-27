When Abel Ferrara wanted Werner Herzog to die in Hell

The German pioneer Werner Herzog is rightly considered one of the most important directors of the 20th century. A leading figure in the new German cinema, Herzog is responsible for the creation of many cinematic masterpieces, including Aguirre, the wrath of God And hit, Moreover. Nicknamed “the most important living director” by François Truffaut, Herzog’s work continues to move new generations of audiences.

Although Herzog earned a reputation for being versatile, it came as a surprise to many when he announced he would direct a remake of the new 1992 classic Abel Ferrara. bad lieutenant. Featuring the likes of Nicolas Cage, Val Kilmer, Eva Mendes and others, Bad Lieutenant: New Orleans Port of Call A strange addition to Herzog’s illustrious films, but it has earned him several awards.

While discussing the black film aesthetic employed in the film’s visual narrative, Herzog Lei said, “I think there are specific moments where film noir is a natural companion to the atmosphere. When there is insecurity and financial systems collapse, that is where film noir always finds fertile ground. Everything was conceived and done before the financial collapse, so it was a premonition ».

He also commented on the context of the film, explaining that there were very different ideas at the start of the production process: “The project was not originally written for New Orleans. It was written for York, and suddenly the three main players — the producer — wanted tax incentives. I said this was the perfect place, New Orleans. After Katrina and the collapse of civilization ».

Adding, “At the same time, unbeknownst to any of us, Nicolas Cage was pushing towards New Orleans. It is a very important place for him. He always loved the fluidity and the type of music, and he always hoped to be able to work there on a film like this and have an impact on his performance. ” “.

While his decision to do a remake bad lieutenant In 2008, he shocked many of his fans, and none shocked as effectively as the original director bad lieutenant. Abel Ferreira went delirious after hearing the news, saying he wished the project participants a quick death. “I hope these people die in hell. I hope they are all on the same tram and that it leaves, ”Ferrera said in Cannes.

When Herzog was informed of Ferreira’s comments, he revealed that he did not know who Ferreira was. “I don’t feel like honoring Abel Ferrara because I don’t know what he did – I’ve never seen one of his films before. I have no idea who he is. Is Italian? Is French? Who’s this ?” Herzog asked. “Maybe I could invite him to act in a movie! I just don’t know what it looks like ”.

