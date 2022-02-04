“When Acerbi returns! How is Pedro, Marusic, the deputy building and the market … ”- SOS Fanta

He takes the floor Maurizio Sarri after the end of the transfer market, towards the return to the field against Fiorentina. Here are the statements of the coach of the Lazio: “Delicate moment? No, in the last 12 we have lost in Sassuolo and with Inter, the team is growing, it is not a delicate moment “.

MARKET – “The market is over, stop, it is useless to talk about it and speculate about it. Any kind of speech can backfire on the team, there is nothing more to say, we have to do better with these players. I have to keep the team out of everything, we must and can do better, we are these ”.

LUNCH – “It had been said for some time, we wanted to have a barbecue, we couldn’t and we had lunch. The team as regards relations is in a good moment ”.

JOVANE CABRAL – “Let’s see what it can give us, I want to be honest and I know very little about it. There are those who have followed him superficially in the staff. In terms of condition, he has something less than ours, he came back at the end of January after a 45-day break, he may be missing something, he is more explosive than resistant, he has some numbers in acceleration and I tried it from outside ”.

VICE IMMOBILE – “Felipe can play the central striker, we’ll see if Cabral too”.

MARUSIC – “He was there today, he was with us, yesterday he was stopped one day for a bit of tonsillitis. We gave him a day of rest with antibiotics ”.

LOTITO – “I heard it 2 or 3 days ago without problems. The relationship is direct, we tell ourselves what we think, there are no problems “.

PEDRO – “He is so brilliant that as soon as he comes back he is fine. There is only one possible sealing problem, either it comes in later or part. Seeing it like this, the feeling is always that it is fine, it has a non-ordinary brilliance “.

CONTRACT – “The market was open, there was no talk of it”.

UNERBI – “He works separately, under the medical department. In a few days she will come back with us, but until Tuesday or Wednesday that there is the next checkup I am not sure ”.

RADU – “He’s pretty good, in the last 2 or 3 months he’s been getting better and better”.

BASIC – “His face was white after what happened. Yesterday he was fine, at the time it was normal that he was shaken. Like anyone, he had a gun in front of him ”.

KAMENOVIC – “He has bureaucratic problems, he is not yet with us”.

