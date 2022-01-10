When Africa Cup means disappointment: from Weah to Drogba to Adebayor, five champions who have never managed to win it

Thirty-two editions enclosed in the 65-year history of Coppa of Africa. A competition that has told great players, memorable teams and tales surprising. But the African continental tournament is also something else. It is made of disappointments, obsessions and samples who failed to put their name on the roll of honor. For bad luck or for economic limitations e sportsmen that characterized the national teams they were part of. Here are five samples who failed to raise the African Cup of Nations.

George Weah, Liberia

Three French Cups, a Ligue 1 and two league titles with the shirt of Milan, in 1995/96 and 1998/99. But above all the Golden Ball won in 1995. He arrived in Milan a few months ago when he became the first African player to win the prestigious trophy of France Football. Even today the only one. but yet King George he never managed to go very far in continental competition. There Liberia it is one of the poorest countries in Africa and the national football team is a faithful mirror of it. Weah wore the Liberian national team shirt for fifteen years (from 1987 to 2002) but always found himself alone. There is little quality around him. However, his class and charisma are enough to give the only two qualifications in the history of Liberia. They are the editions of the Africa Cup 1996 and 2002. In both cases Weah is stopped in the first round. The only goal was scored in 2002, in a one-to-one draw against Mali. It is his swan song. A few months later, the withdrawal arrives.

Emmanuel Adebayor, Togo

The border was crossed for a few kilometers. From Congo toAngola. The bus transports the Togo national team, engaged a few days later in the 2010 Africa Cup. The star of Manchester City is also on board. Emmanuel Adebayor. One of the most prolific forwards in Europe. The driver and man the image of an entire nation. Suddenly, the explosion. The shots of the machine guns that follow one another. The terror and the blood. The dead. Three to be exact: thedriver, a staff member and the team’s press officer. The ambush is claimed by the Angolan separatists of Flec (Front for the liberation of the enclave of Cabinda). The shock is so much. Togo withdraws from the tournament e Adebayor decides to leave the national team. He will return there only a year and a half later, after having been reassured about the safety levels. For him, the Africa Cup is linked to that traumatic memory. Also because the sporting satisfactions are few. In four editions played, the elimination in the first round comes three times (2002, 2006 and 2017). The only note worthy of note is from 2013. Out in the quarter finals against the surprising Burkina Faso. That is also the tournament of his only goal, in the two to zero againstAlgeria in the group stage.

Mustapha Hadji, Morocco

In the 90s his name is one of the best known in Africa. Speed, unpredictability and talent. Very talented. So much so that in Morocco it is nicknamed the “Ronaldo Moroccan”. But Mustapha Hadji it is also something else: inconstant. And it will be that characteristic to decree its sporting fortunes. In clubs as well as in the national team. He could choose the France but he decides for Morocco. And he played with the North African country from 1993 to 2004. In the 1994 and 1996 Africa Cup of Nations editions, however, the team did not even qualify. His first appearance is in 1998, his year of grace. That of the Golden Ball African and the network to the Norway at the French World Cup. Hadji pushes Morocco to the quarter-finals, even scoring a goal for Egypt in the group. The South Africa reigning champion pushes him out. He tries again two years later but it is even worse. He is eliminated in the group from the Nigeria landlady. He will have no more opportunities. The waning phase of his career has begun.

Bruce Grobbelaar, Zimbabwe

The dance is clumsy on the goal line. The attitude braggart and provocateur. Accounts And Graziani they lose focus and kick their penalties high. The Champions Cup is from Liverpool. It is at that moment that the goalkeeper of the Reds Bruce Grobbelaar becomes one of the most iconic figures of the 1980s. The first African to win the top European club competition. A title that is added to 6 English Championships, 3 English Cups, 3 English League Cups and 5 Charity Shield. An important palmares, not supported, however, by satisfactions with his own national team. Grobbelaar was born in Zimbabwe (until 1979 the Rhodesia). The team is disorganized and poor. For Grobbelaar, there is no possibility of playing the game Africa Cup of Nations. Zimbabwe’s first qualification to the finals comes only in 2004. Grobbelaar retired two years earlier.

Didier Drogba, Ivory Coast

One of the greatest and most successful African players of the last 20 years. This is Didier Drogba. Wherever he went, the Ivorian was able to leave his mark with his personality and his sense of goal. Premier League, Champions League, Community Shield, English League Cup e FA Cup. It has been a point of reference with both the jersey Chelsea than with that of the national team Ivory Coast, dragged to the world championships on several occasions. Only one competition has always escaped his hands: the Africa Cup of Nations. An obsession that Drogba has chased for five editions. A trophy escaped on two occasions in the final. Both on penalties. In 2006 against Egypt and in 2012 against the fairy tale Zambia. In the other tournaments, however, he stops twice in the quarterfinals (2010 and 2013) and once in the semifinals (2008). The coveted title for the Ivory Coast comes in 2015. But for Drogba it is too late. He left there national in 2014.