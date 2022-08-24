When Alia Bhatt Told Co-Star Gal Gadot About Her Pregnancy, She ‘Had A Lovely Reaction’

Alia Bhatt shared this photo. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Alia Bhatt, who is set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of stone opened up about how her co-star Gal Gadot reacted to the news of her pregnancy when it was first announced to her. In an interview with Filmfare, the Bollywood actress said that when she called Hollywood star Gal and told her that she was pregnant and that they were going to film their first movie together, Gal reacted excitedly, saying, “That’s going to be amazing.” ». Gal’s husband, Jaron Varsano, also reacted to the news, calling it “a good omen.”

In the interview, Alia said: “They were accommodating and it makes me feel very grateful. Because again I was shooting my first action movie and there was a trick, but everyone knew and was very sure. I had doubles and was made to feel very comfortable. And that’s all that matters, especially if you’re doing it for the first time. It was a very funny experience”.

She added: “In fact, when I called Gal and said, ‘I’m pregnant and I’m going to cum,’ she was like, ‘Oh my God, that’s going to be amazing.’ She had such a lovely reaction. Her husband Jaron was with her and he said, ‘This is a good omen, this is a good thing that means everything is going to work out, it’s lovely for the movie.’ They were so lovely that they supported her,” Alia added.

In addition to being Alia’s first Hollywood film, Heart of stone it also marks the first action film in the actor’s career. Directed by Tom Harper, Heart of Stone also stars Jamie Dornan. The film will stream on Netflix.

Following the filming of the film, Alia Bhatt shared a special post thanking her co-stars and the entire crew. She shared a series of photos with Gal Gadot and the others. Her caption read: “Heart of Stone: You have all of my heart. Thanks to the beautiful Gal Gadot… My director Tom Harper… Jamie Dornan missed you today… And the ENTIRE crew for the unforgettable experience. I will be eternally grateful for the love and attention I received and can’t wait for all of you to see the movie!”

Alia Bhatt, who married Ranbir Kapoor in April, announced the news of her pregnancy in June.

He shared two photos on Instagram, which showed the couple in a hospital, attending an ultrasound session.

Alia Bhatt was recently seen on Netflix Dear ones.