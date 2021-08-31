When America and Ford paid homage to the Agnelli and the Italian Detroit

When we think of Turin, we think of a city in the north, near the Alps. It is actually based in California.

What’s Turin doing in California? Isn’t it in Piedmont? It is not the city of Fiat? No! Or at least, not only that. The Italian city, the symbol of the Italian automobile par excellence, has a permanent place in Hollywood. Not as the regional capital, but as a car: the Gran Torino.

There Gran Torino is a car produced by Ford starting from 1972. It was born as a revised edition of the Turin, classic American coupe, so called by the Americans in honor of the Detroit of Italy, Turin. The Gran Torino was equipped with an engine Cleveland 351 of 5800 cm³, capable of delivering a power of 265 hp. Despite the characteristics, the car reached a maximum speed of “only” 190 km / h.

Protagonist of films and TV series: from Starsky & Hutch to Clint Eastwood

His line is a source of inspiration for producers and filmmakers. Unforgettable is the red version with white stripe co-star for four years, from 1975 to 1979, of the legendary telefilm “Starsky & Hutch”. The “Zebra three” by Dave Starsky and Ken Hutchinson certainly was not a great choice for two detectives who wanted to blend in, but excellent for fixing themselves in the collective imagination. Another great cinema like Clint Eastwood used the iconic Ford not only as a guest star in one of his films, but also used his name as a title. The 2008 film earned Eastwood a David di Donatello, a Nastro d’Argento, a Cesar and a Golden Globes nomination.

In the movie Gran Torino the icy Clint loved his car so much that he left provisions for you in his will. The Blond gunslinger he becomes really “good” for his heart self.