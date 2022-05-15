When an air conditioner in the house becomes dangerous to health

With the’summer that is advancing and the heat in the house, also the season of the conditioners. It is certainly not the most ecological choice and there are many methods to keep an environment cool such as, for example, keeping the Open windows and close the shutters.

But when the heat it makes itself felt many conditioners of new generation and therefore also ecological and smart, they can be useful for the occasion.

However, every year it is important to do the maintenance to air conditioners. To always have them at maximum efficiency and in excellent condition is good to check periodically i filters and clean the outer surfaces from dust or other residues.

When does air conditioner become toxic to health?

The dirty and the possibility of infiltration of molds, bacteria or other harmful elements that can cause damage to the operation of the air conditioner but above all do bad at the health.

To actually be cleaned upit is advisable to clean it two times the year: once before ignition, then during the spring months and once during the month of October, when you tend not to use them anymore.

A failure maintenance leads to the appearance of smells unhealthy such as rotten, stale or wet. This could be theclue that something is wrong. The signal could reveal the presence of mold in the ventilation ducts. A significant amount of this type of mushroom it can cause serious damage to health.

In that case, it is advisable to contact an air conditioner expert and request urgent intervention. There moldmulticellular organism belonging to the kingdom of mushroomsit is not always so visible.

Some particles are lowercase and often invisible with the naked eye. The humidity sucked from the environment thanks to the action of the air conditioner could be theenvironment ideal for the proliferation of this type of fungus.

The risk for the health it therefore becomes significant and it is important to take serious action as soon as possible. Consider the action of a professional it is important to eliminate the problem altogether. Thanks to some specific detergents, you can remove all traces of mold and avoid breathing impure air.

