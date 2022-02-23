The Cuban comedian Ulysses Toirac criticized the catwalk of the Ministry of Internal Trade (MINCIN) of Cuba to present national products, which has generated a wave of rejection, teasing and memes in recent days.

Toirac pointed out that the grotesque and controversial parade It is a sign of the direction in which the national economy is going and a thermometer of the food crisis in the country.

The artist, known for his sharp humor and sarcasm, published a photo of one of the most satirized models in memes, whom Cubans have baptized as “compota man”, to highlight that “when an economy flourishes, it is reflected in all spheres and at all levels”.

In one of the comments to his publication, from a user who until then thought that the images of the parade he had been seeing over the weekend were a joke, Ulises Toirac added:

“Every year the MINCIN holds a national event called the National Meeting of Commercial Techniques. In this year’s event, that parade was part of that event. A real shame, also considering that they should not even waste time on events that spend money in the disastrous state of the MINCIN. In short, evil”.

The MINCIN parade was part of the inauguration of the 2022 Meeting of Commercial Techniques, based in Havana. The government’s idea was to make a runway with designs inspired by the products that are marketed in the country’s network of stores. Osito brand compote, Cuban ice cream, chicken, meat, coffee, construction materials and tobacco, among others, paraded along the catwalk.

The parade was criticized even in the official press, who questioned whether this was the way to promote national products and echoed the avalanche of ridicule on social networks. The MINCIN deleted the images a few hours after publishing them.