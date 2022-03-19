When and how do pandemics end: between medicine, biology and the social

March 19, 2022 12:40 p.m. | Reading time: 6 minutes March 19, 2022 12:40 p.m. | Reading time: 6 minutes

Pandemics have an epidemiological end when the increase in cases ceases to be such and the disease no longer has an impact on public health.

But also a sociological end when people stop giving importance to the virus, something that does not necessarily follow from epidemiological data.

Historically, most infectious diseases are here to stay and thanks to interventions such as vaccines or treatments they could be controlled.

Two years have passed since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic and, since then, everyone has wondered the same thing: when will it end? It is not a simple answer, given that historically “the end” of an epidemic seldom seems to respond to a single parameter nor is it experienced in unison.

At a time when most Western countries relax restrictions and prevention measures and society lives with the “new normal”, the questions arise: How can we know when epidemics end? Who decides when is the end? Are we experiencing the much heralded beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic?

What does epidemiology say

To know when a pandemic ends, you must first go back and understand when it beginspoints out the virologist Mariana Viegas, researcher at Conicet and coordinator of the Argentine Interinstitutional Genomics Project of SARS-CoV-2.

“A pandemic occurs when the number of cases of a given infection -in this case SARS-CoV-2- increases abruptly and significantly and begins to affect public health. The virus begins to spread throughout all the countries and to have a global impact”, he explained to checked. When should it end? “When the opposite happens, when that significant increase in cases ceases to be such that they no longer have an impact on public health in all the countries that were being affected,” he added.

From an epidemiological point of view, then, the pandemic will be over when the main indicators decrease. However, history suggests that the ends of pandemics are not always so clear cut.

The historian from Rutgers University (USA), Nükhet Varlik, takes malaria, tuberculosis, leprosy and measles as examples to point that, “once added to the repertoire of pathogens affecting human societies, most infectious diseases are here to stay.” Only smallpox has been completely eradicated, thanks to an intense global vaccination campaign.

many researchers they suspect that the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19, it will become endemic, meaning that it will always be present, with some level of constant transmission. The viruses that cause the flu and the common cold, for example, are endemic.

“Until now, every time a virus has abruptly broken into the human population, it generates an unprecedented outbreak in all countries -as was the H1N1 flu in 2009- and at some point, either due to population immunity, because installs a vaccine or because the incidence of that infection decreases, somehow the virus is controlled,” said Viegas.

And I add: “In the case of the coronavirus, we have the example of SARS-CoV-1, which did not become endemic, and MERS, which did not become a pandemic. But there are other coronaviruses, which cause common colds, that were not pandemic-producing at the time they emerged in the human population but are nonetheless endemic.”

Who can say when a pandemic ends? Strictly speaking, only the WHO. The WHO Emergency Committee is responsible for the international coordination of the response to epidemics. After the SARS-CoV-1 coronavirus pandemic of 2003, this body was given the power to declare the start and end of Public Health Emergencies of International Importance (PHEIC).

However, determining when a disease outbreak has ended is even difficult for the WHO, sustain Ruth Ogden and Patricia Kingori, researchers at the University of Oxford (United Kingdom). The Ebola outbreak that began in 2018 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo it was declared finished by the WHO in 2020, but later a resurgence happened again. This reactivation was re-declared finished in December 2021.

a sociological phenomenon

pandemics they are not a mere biological phenomenon. They are inevitably framed and shaped by our social responses to them. At Article “The end of the pandemic will not be televised”, published in The British Medical Journal, academics David Robertson and Peter Doshi argue that the end of the pandemic will not come after the achievement of herd immunity or an official declaration, but rather gradually and unevenly, as societies lose track of cases and deaths.

“The end of the pandemic is more a matter of lived experience, and therefore it is a more sociological phenomenon than a biological one,” they maintain. “Like an extraordinary period in which social life was turned upside down, the COVID-19 pandemic will end when we turn off our screens and decide what other matters deserve our attention again. Unlike its beginning, the end of the pandemic will not be televised,” they conclude.

For the doctor in social sciences Daniel Feierstein, researcher at Conicet and author of “Pandemic. A social and political balance of the COVID-19 crisis” Pandemics can have 2 types of endings:

1) An epidemiological end, which is based on the evolution of the contagion rate of the disease and that implies that its reproduction stops or that the measures implemented by the human being (vaccines, treatments or non-pharmacological interventions) remove its danger;

two) Or a sociological end, which is based on a socio-political decision about the lack of importance of the disease, which is not necessarily derived from epidemiological information but from how it is interpreted socially.

“In the case of COVID-19, although we observe both, a sociological end is much clearer at least throughout the Western world (the decision that the cost in deaths or long-term effects does not justify any modification of the existing order, something that we see that China does not share, which continues to fight against COVID-19 these days) ”, he explained to checked Feierstein

Nor is the “end” of the pandemic experienced in unison, since there are regions that may be affected at different times or because the health systems offer different responses. “But also because social representations are not built uniformly across the planet. This is how China, for example, continues to fight against the spread and has had a minuscule number of deaths in relation to its population and the whole of the Western world has already incorporated COVID-19 deaths as ineluctable and as part of the epidemiological panorama ” , he stated.

Towards the beginning of the end

Are we experiencing the much heralded beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic? “I think that in a sociological sense, without a doubt, we have already entered the final stage of the pandemic, something that could only be broken by the appearance of a particularly lethal variant that escapes vaccines, but to influence its ability to prevent that sociological end, it would have to imply gigantic fatality rates that multiply several times what has been observed by COVID-19 during these years or the collapse of care systems, ”said Feierstein.

But the fact that the end of the pandemic has been entered in a sociological sense does not mean that it is equivalent in an epidemiological sense, warns the sociologist: “Hard health data does not allow us to predict the end of the pandemic but rather the declaimed ‘coexistence’ with the virus, which will imply accepting an increase in annual deaths from respiratory diseases and another increase (for now difficult to measure) of deaths associated with prolonged COVID-19, as it begins to appear in the analysis of the ‘excess deaths’ in much of the world during 2020 and 2021. However, it does not seem that in the Western world this is enough to call into question the ‘end’ of this pandemic.”

For Viegas, no matter how much society decides the end of the coronavirus pandemic, the virus will continue to circulate and cause new cases because it does not respond to a social phenomenon but rather a biological one. “The problem is that as long as the virus circulates and circulates and there are no vaccines to prevent infection, we will always be at risk of a new variant emerging because there are many countries that have low vaccination rates and because it is a new virus from the moment by moment we are learning new things. Therefore, you have to continue taking care of yourself until you know what is going to happen with this virus, ”he explained.

