when and how to see it, guests

What is Tudum? A Netflix event for fans

What is Tudum? There are two answers to this question. The first is that Tudum is the sound we hear every time before watching a TV series or movie on Netflix (do you know when the big red “N” appears?

But the second answer is far more exciting! Tudum: A global Netflix event for fans.



Saturday 25th September 2021 Netflix has organized a big one streaming event for all his fans and subscribers. They will be guests of Tudum the biggest stars and famous creative minds starring in Netflix TV series, movies and special content. The guests who will go up on the virtual stage of the Tudum day represent over 70 productions including TV series and films.

During the day there will be interesting panels, special contents and unpublished previews that will make all fans of Netflix content happy. Over 70 titles will be presented during the Tudum event, including some of the most popular Netflix series such as Stranger Things, Bridgerton, The Witcher, The paper house And Cobra Kai. For cinema lovers will be presented Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Tyler Rake, The Harder They Fall, The Old Guard and many others.

Tudum Netflix event: how to see it?

Tudum: A global Netflix event for fans will be live streaming: it will start at 18:00 on September 25, 2021 and will be broadcast on the channels YouTube, Twitch and Twitter of Netflix all over the world, therefore also in Italy.

The programming will also include some special pre-shows dedicated to Korean and Indian series and films, as well as exciting anime content, starting at 2pm on specific channels.

Netflix invites fans to comment live and co-stream the event. For more information, visit the Tudum.com website.

Tudum Netflix event guests

Who will be the guests of the first global event Tudum of Netflix?

In the official trailer of the event released by Netflix we see many stars attending the event including Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin And Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things, Henry Cavill for The Witcher, Nathalie Emmanuel for Army of Thieves, Lily Collins and the full cast of Emily in Paris, Jonathan Bailey And Nicola Coughlan from Bridgerton, Ncuti Gatwa And Kedar Williams-Stirling from Sex Education, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan from I never…, Jason Bateman for Ozark, Omar Sy for Lupine, Alvaro Death de The paper house then Adam Sandler, Idris Elba, Regina King, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson Chris Hemsworth and many others.

During the interactive panels on September 25, fans will be the first to receive unreleased news and to see previews, new trailers and exclusive clips of Netflix titles, including: