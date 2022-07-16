When and where can you see Crimes of the future, the new film by David Cronenberg

In the first minutes of crimes of the futurethe new film by the Canadian David Cronenberg, a child is killed. Without the media coverage of a violent row, without the protection of a reassuring explanation about good and evil. As if the director planted a (red) flag, a warning to unsuspecting viewers about things to come, full disclosure.

The expectation for the return of Cronenberg was very high, as reported by the chronicles of Cannes, where the film was presented. The world was waiting to hear what he had to say about the world the man who blew up talking heads, stuffed videotapes into James Woods’s abdomen, or turned Jeff Goldblum into a fly.

I also read: Baz Luhrmann and Austin Butler, on the King of Rock: “Elvis’s problem was the world he had to live in”

“Crimes of the Future”, the film with Viggo Mortensen and Lea Seydoux, is up to the task.

The film that can be seen these days in the Sala Lugones, with sold-out tickets, and which premieres on the Mubi platform on the 29th of this month, is the story of Saul (Viggo Mortensen) and Caprice (Lea Seydoux). A couple of performersinhabitants of a future in which pain has been replaced by pleasure, caused by interventions and cuts in the body.

As a step further in the work of Orlan, the French artist who made her surgeries pieces of contemporary art, Saul produces and nurtures, gives life to, new organs. Pieces of strange designs that grow inside it, turning it into a kind of living and radical work, revered among the circles of performance appreciators. An audience that surrounds them, with their cameras and cell phones to record what happens when Saul, prostrate, lends himself to Caprice’s scalpel.

I also read: Chris Hemsworth denied the rumors and confirmed that he will continue playing Thor

The master of body horror takes body art (which, of course, is also horror), and imagine, from that idea, a dark world, in which this new “normality” generates tensions, clandestine and madness. Other forms of pain, deeper than those that can be produced by the cut of a scalpel or an organ, ahem, poorly digested.

Saul (Viggo Mortensen) and Caprice (Lea Seydoux) are performance artists, inhabitants of a future where pain has been replaced by pleasure.

In a gloomy, decadent port city. Among distant, suspicious people, the protagonists are soft, warm, loving. Artists interrupted in their sweet and strange intimacy by a almost police plot that will mix violence with the pressures of the snobbish show of inner beauty. There is a policeman who traffics information about those who manipulate human mutations, and bureaucrats (with a funny Kristen Stewart), from a register of organs that seems to have escaped from a film noirfascinated with the talent of the protagonist.

I also read: Cinema: from the absolute terror in “The Black Telephone” to the emotional story of Channing Tatum

It’s just that Saul, with his pale, hairless beauty, speaking in whispers, covered like a monk or sorcerer, and his body covered in scars, is a unique character. An intelligent and humorous artist who suffers (for his own sins) in a permanent delicate state. And in a universe that allows Cronenberg to expose a mapping of the crimes of the future, those in which we humans work every day, including the transformation of the extreme into spectacle. As a warning, it’s as grim as it is accurate, and no need to raise accusing fingers.

Saul, with his pale, hairless beauty, speaking in whispers, cloaked like a monk or sorcerer, and his body covered in scars, is a unique character,

In these times of mediocrity and assured roads, the filmmaker, incorruptible, is still able to walk on the edges. Taking risks, betting on challenging ideas, making people uncomfortable from minute one. With an impeccable setting, incorporating the viewer into a story with ruthless drifts. One of those that confront the characters with their principles, with their identity. Even some accustomed to playing with their own entrails.