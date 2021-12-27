When does it open and where McDonald’s to Battipaglia? The restaurant will be inaugurated next December 29, 2021. To formalize the new opening, Dr. Luigi Snichelotto, McDonald’s partner for the provinces of Salerno and Potenza, on the occasion of the press conference held in the Salotto Comunale of Battipaglia, together with the Mayor Cecilia Francese.

When and where McDonald’s opens in Battipaglia: date and inauguration

A structure with an innovative design, which stands on the SS 18 Tirrena Inferiore (at the intersection with the Carmine Turco crossroads), of great occupational and productive impact, which is part of a city area that is characterized by the important urban regeneration project. They will indeed 50 selected units who will work in the Battipaglia restaurant.

“We are happy to have been able to build this structure, which has become strategic for Battipaglia and to perceive this enthusiasm from the territory – Luigi Snichelotto begins – IS a restaurant that stands out for its post-industrial architecture of the interiors, with a vintage but at the same time very smart atmosphere, equipped with all services, from McDrive to McCafè, to the playland dedicated to children and games. The staff has been in the training phase for some time: we have drawn mainly from local areas, for a total of 50 employees already foreseen in the opening phase “.

In anticipation of a ribbon cutting in a very sober and minimal way for opening, in line with Covid prevention measures: “We are very positive, although the moment is not the best, considering the evolution of infections. Many families are in suffering, so we will open the doors to the public in a lesser tone, respecting the pain for the victims of the pandemic. Then, as soon as possible, we will take initiatives to support and launch our settlement. Indeed, for 2022 we wish the whole community and families a better future than what we are experiencing “.

The link with local communities is intensified. On the occasion of the ribbon cutting on 29 December, the new initiative will also be outlined which will see McDonald’s, alongside the municipal administration and voluntary associations, in the field for social projects in favor of the most vulnerable and those currently living in conditions of discomfort.

“With the presence of McDonald’s, the great urban regeneration program of the Carmine Turco district is amplified, with a series of new commercial settlements – underlines the Mayor Cecilia Francese – The collaboration with McDonald’s will continue with projects to protect the environment, the revival of the skatepark that rises behind the restaurant, the construction of parking lots and green areas. We will create parks for the people of the neighborhood, which will soon change its face. Many local young people interviewed and were hired. Having an international brand in Battipaglia makes us proud, also in terms of attractiveness. We are convinced that many people will also come to Battipaglia for McDonald’s: it represents an important induction. In the future we will also intervene on mobility, to improve alternative roads, in line with the masterplan. The future consists in redeveloping existing areas, with a zero-consumption vision of the soil “.

During the intense public debate, on the occasion of the press conference, Luigi Snichelotto also outlined the values ​​and philosophy of a new way of “doing ethical business”, with people at the center, also outlining various initiatives in support of the territories carried out in 2021: from the anti-littering campaign of “Days together for the environment”, to meals in favor of the voluntary associations of Salerno and Potenza.

“A social sensitivity that accompanies us across the territories. First of all the passion and the desire to build a path together with the community – highlights Luigi Snichelotto – Supporting communities in synergy with local institutions is a great common goal. Involving, being together, sharing must lead us to a sense of common social responsibility. And also the issues of environmental protection, think of eco-sustainable packaging, with the total elimination of plastic. Recycling processes to protect the environment and much more. IS this is the most beautiful image that inspires us towards our work team, which also involves our staff “.

The restaurant

The new restaurant, with 231 seats between inside and outside, is complete with a McDrive and McCafé aisle where you can enjoy quality coffee and a varied offer of cafeteria, drinks, brioches and baked goods.

The Battipaglia restaurant will be able to welcome and serve customers in the dining room and in its own terrace every day from 6.00 to 1.00. At the same times it will also be possible to take advantage of the take-away service, strictly regulated to ensure the safety and health of customers and employees. The entrances to the restaurant are limited and the products are delivered in contactless mode by the staff. The order can be done independently at the kiosks, for which McDonald’s has implemented extraordinary cleaning and sanitation procedures, or at the cash desk.

The McDrive service will also be active for the Battipaglia restaurant, operating from Monday to Sunday, 24 hours a day. The order is taken in maximum safety via the intercom, while the delivery of the meal through the window of your car, without direct contact between staff and customers.

Since the beginning of the health emergency, McDonald’s has faced the situation with the utmost attention and responsibility, putting the safety and health of its 25,000 employees throughout Italy and its loyal customers first.