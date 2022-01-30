When and where Primark opens in Genoa

Primark lands in Genoa. A dream that comes true for thousands of fans of the low-cost brand famous, above all, for its collectible products branded Disney, Harry Potter, Marvel and so on.

The opening seems much more than a hypothesis and is expected in 2024 in the premises owned by Banca Carige in via XII Ottobre which housed the Rinascente. The operation that the Municipality has been following for some time is certainly not the simplest in the trade sector. The international retailer offering ‘Amazing Fashion, at Amazing Prices’ has, in fact, very few offices in Italy (only seven) but so many fans that each opening arouses such interest as to go beyond regional borders.

In fact, also from Genoa, as from many other cities, trips are organized to reach the nearest shop and spend a day of shopping and city tour. The Genoese leave for the shopping centers of Rozzano and Arese in Milan, where the brand is hosted, and combine shopping with lunch outside the home, a coffee break or an aperitif.

Not only that, the Irish giant born in 1969 has never opened an online shop (not even in covid time) for reasons mainly of sustainability as stated by the managing director George Weston. Hence the birth of groups on social networks managed by people who even make themselves available to go shopping on request and send to the home of the most distant customers / fans unable to physically go to the shops. It is therefore highly probable that people will move from other regions to come to Genoa if the operation is successful.

If the definitive signature is signed, the city will gain from both the tourism and employment point of view. Primark will occupy three floors, for a total of about seven thousand and five hundred square meters, in the Piccapietra building where the works will last no less than two years, because the property needs a significant adjustment to make it compliant with the required quality standards. by the economic operator and to comply with the most recent safety regulations.

In addition, the internal structural structure of the building will be completely revised, with the displacement of the escalators, the construction of new elevators and new internal stairs and the complete refurbishment of all technological systems.

GenovaToday contacted the commissioner Bordilli who confirmed an intense work on the premises of the former Rinascente for about a year: “Any company that wants to open in Genoa, also bringing jobs, is welcome and shows that the city is attractive”, explains the head of Commerce in Tursi. “The administration has always wanted to act as a facilitator for anyone wishing to invest in the city, even in an area like that of via XII October”.

After Nike, Max Mara and Lego, Primark would in fact fit perfectly into an area of ​​Genoa dedicated to the big brands, alongside the historic streets with their irreplaceable signs and their very important presence in the area.