When and where to see it in streaming? – The financial

Benedict Cumberbatch stars in the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessdirected by sam raimiwhich will arrive at Mexican screens through the Disney + streaming platform before the end of June and a little less than two months after its release in theaters worldwide, except in Saudi Arabia because it shows a romance between a same-sex couple.

In its opening weekend (May 4) the film by Marvel Cinematic Universe grossed $450 millionwhich placed it at that time as the highest grossing film of 2022. However, the actors have defended the sequel – whose filming began in November 2020 – of the negative comments.

When and where to see ‘Doctor Strange 2′?

Let us remember that this installment is related to the series of Loki and the movie Spider-Man: No Way Homewhere the magician Steven Strange cast a spell after people discovered Peter Parker’s identity, but everything goes wrong and a multiverse is created. Thanks to that villains from other sagas invade the world inhabited by Spider-Man and the remnants of The Avengers. The appearance of the Scarlet Witch will be key in the development of history.

In addition to Cumberbatch, the cast is completed elizabeth olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, as well as Rachel McAdams, Xochitl Gomez, Benedict Wong, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The date this content will be available in your home is from June 22nd. If for some reason you could not see it before you will have the opportunity to do so without leaving home. Other incentive for you to do so is the presence of the illuminati –a group that in the comics is made up of leaders of other groups of superheroes–.