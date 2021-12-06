when and where to see Milan-Liverpool, Real Madrid-Inter, Juventus-Malmoe and Atalanta-Villarreal- Corriere.it

from Salvatore Riggio

The challenges of the Italians between Tuesday and Wednesday: Milan in search of the qualification company, even Atalanta will play everything. Juventus and Inter are already serene

Between Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 December the Champions League matches will be played, the last day of the group stage, which will decide the final verdicts. Four Italians are involved. Of these, Juventus and Inter have already qualified for the round of 16, even if they can still compete for the top spot in the group. Position that then allows you to be seeded in the second round. Instead, Atalanta and Milan must win against Villarreal and Liverpool respectively to break the pass. The path is easier for the Bergamo players, who have their own destiny in their hands, while the Rossoneri are tied to the other match of the group, Porto-Atletico Madrid. Two acquaintances of Italian football against: Sergio Conceiao in a duel with Diego Pablo Simeone.

Milan-Liverpool (Tuesday 7 December at 9pm: Canale 5, Sky, TimVision) For Milan it is the most delicate challenge of this beginning of the season. To pass the round, Stefano Pioli’s team must beat the Reds and hope that Porto-Atletico Madrid ends even. In this case, Milan will pass to the second round as second behind Liverpool. But there is not only this way. The second combination concerns, in fact, the case in which Atletico were to win (the victory of Porto, obviously, would close the games, with the Portuguese unattainable at 8 points). The winning Milan and Simeone’s team would rise together to 7 points with even the same direct clashes (1-2 for Atletico at San Siro, 0-1 for Milan at Wanda). In this case we will look at the best overall goal difference between the two teams: Milan at the moment at -2, Atletico at -3. If the goal difference should be even, then it’s up to the goals scored in all group matches: at the moment, Milan in front with 5 goals scored, Atletico behind with 4. In the event of a further tie, the goals scored away in the whole match will count. group, and also here in front of Milan 3-2. The last possible criterion would be away victories throughout the group, and here the Colchoneros would be ahead: currently 1 to 1, but obviously with the victory against Porto, in Portugal, Atletico would overtake the Rossoneri. Furthermore, in case of success Milan would still have the certainty of going to the Europa League. A place that would have, theoretically, even if he drew with Liverpool (if Atletico did not win) and even lost if Porto beat Atletico and Milan retains the advantage over Madrid in the goal difference according to the criteria we have just seen. This is the situation of the group: Liverpool 15, Porto 5, Milan and Atletico Madrid 4.

Real Madrid-Inter (Tuesday 7 December at 21: Sky, Mediaset Infinity, TimVision) Inter have already qualified for the second round thanks to a 2-0 win at San Siro at Roberto De Zerbi’s Shakhtar (24 November). Dzeko’s brace was decisive. Now it becomes essential to try to beat Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu to snatch qualification in first place and be seeded in the round of 16 draw (Monday 13 December, 12 noon in Nyon). The Nerazzurri have arrived from an excellent moment, in the league they are second to -1 from Milan. In Madrid Simone Inzaghi will recompose the offensive tandem Dzeko-Lautaro Martinez. This is the situation of the group: Real Madrid 12, Inter 10, Sheriff 6, Shakhtar 1.

Juventus-Malmoe (Wednesday 8 December at 6.45 pm: Sky, Mediaset Infinity, TimVision) After four out of four wins, Juventus at Stamford Bridge remedied a heavy defeat against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea (4-0, on 23 November). Now the Bianconeri and the Blues are leading the group with 12 points. To remove the pass, Massimiliano Allegri’s team must win or draw and hope that the Londoners do not do the same against Zenit. In the event of an equal number of points, given the parity in the direct matches, the goal difference is looked at. At the moment, Chelsea at +9 and Juventus at +3. This is the situation of the group: Chelsea and Juventus 12, Zenit 4, Malmoe 1.

Atalanta-Villarreal (Wednesday 8 December at 21: Amazon Prime) In Bergamo, Atalanta is at stake. Back in the running for the Scudetto, fourth at -4 from Milan, Gian Piero Gasperini’s team has only one result to pass the round of 16: to win against Villarreal. In the event of a draw and a victory for Young Boys against Manchester United, Atalanta should at least win a place in the Europa League, given that – with the decisive criterion of goal difference and with Atalanta at 0 and the Swiss -5 – the Swiss are expected to win by six goals. If, on the other hand, Atalanta loses and the Young Boys win, the overtaking would take place and the Goddess would finish fourth, out of everything. This is the situation of the group: Manchester United 10, Villarreal 7, Atalanta 6, Young Boys 4.

The program of the others This is the program of the other Champions League matches on Tuesday 7 December: 6.45 pm Leipzig-Manchester City (Sky, Mediaset Infinity and TimVision); 18:45 Psg-Bruges (Sky, Mediaset Infinity and TimVision); 9 pm Ajax-Sporting Lisbon (Sky, Mediaset Infinity and TimVision); 9 pm Porto-Atletico Madrid (Sky, Mediaset Infinity and TimVision); 9 pm Shakhtar-Sheriff (Sky, Mediaset Infinity and TimVision); 9pm Borussia Dortmund-Besiktas (Sky, Mediaset Infinity and TimVision). Wednesday 8 December: 6:45 pm Zenit-Chelsea (Sky, Mediaset Infinity and TimVision); 9 pm Benfica-Dinamo Kiev (Sky, Mediaset Infinity and TimVision); 9 pm Wolfsburg-Lilla (Sky, Mediaset Infinity and TimVision); 9 pm Salzburg-Seville (Sky, Mediaset Infinity and TimVision); 9pm Manchester United-Young Boys (Sky, Mediaset Infinity and TimVision); 9 pm Bayern Munich-Barcelona (A closed door; Sky, Mediaset Infinity and TimVision).