When and where to see Robert Pattinson’s movie? – The financial

little happened more than a month since its release so that the DC Comics superhero movie, batman, come to your home screen. the movie where Robert Pattinson plays the Dark Knight will finally reach streaming via HBO Max.

The film, directed by Matt Reeveshas achieved a big hit at the box office in movie theaters around the world. only in the weekend of its premiere generated the amount of 128.5 million dollars in ticket sales in the United States and Canada, according to figures reported by Warner Bros.

The cast also includes Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Barry Keoghan and Paul Dano. The contents of a five-minute scene that did not appear in the final production. It is about the visit of Bruce Wayne with his characteristic costume to another character loved by the public, The Joker, inside Arkham Prison to ask him for answers about his new enemy ‘The Riddler’.

When is The Batman coming to HBO Max?

According to the company’s social networks, it will be a few days that you will have to wait for batman add to your catalog.

“Make room in your Batcaves because #Batman arrives #DelCineATuCasa this April 18 on HBO Max”, they wrote.

Don’t forget to have your popcorn ready for next April 18th and save the date for an activity in your spare time. If you don’t want to or can’t wait, you can take one selfie with the batmobile, since from April 14 to 26 it arrives in Mexico City in a free event.

All you have to do is go to Frontera #88, in the Roma Norte neighborhood, during a 12 noon to 7 p.m. and wait your turn.